LONDON, Oct 14 Strong physical gasoil and diesel prices and their lofty premiums to futures prices caused by tight supply kept demand in check on Friday, traders said.

Gasoil futures saw their strongest weekly gain since July, tracking strength in crude prices, and this has kept a tight lid on demand from end users, traders said.

"It's killed any demand, people are not willing to pay these prices and end users are still buying only small amounts at a time," one trader said.

The backwardation between the front and second month of gasoil futures remained very strong, as lack of supply for prompt delivery due to refinery cuts kept the market tight.

Europeans face higher energy bills this winter as low heating oil stockpiles clash with cold weather forecasts and a tight power and gas sector.

With prices elevated for such a long period, any retreat in physical prices or differentials could lead to some purchases, traders said.

"If the flat price comes off, we could start to see a some decent trades, but we won't see too much demand for the rest of the year," the trader said.

GASOIL

* Seven barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $15-18 per tonne fob ARA, slightly lower than the $20 per tonne fob ARA seen on Thursday.

* Vitol sold all the barges with North Sea Group, Fina and Argos buying.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was up 3.6 percent at $953.50 a tonne by 1539 GMT. They were up 6.4 percent on the week, the strongest such showing since July.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $13.93 a barrel, firming slightly from Thursday's $13.70 a barrel.

* The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at $11.75, slightly wider than the $10.50 on Wednesday.

* One barge of 50 ppm heating oil traded in the window at November gasoil futures plus $58.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Eight diesel barges traded in the window, at premiums to November ICE gasoil of $60-$62 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $55-$57 a tonne range seen on Thursday.

* China Oil Hong Kong Corp, Vitol, Mercuria and Statoil sold to Shell, BP and Vitol.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* Two jet barges traded in the window, as activity in the slot came back to life after six consecutive sessions with no deals.

* The trades were done at premiums to the November gasoil future of $73 a tonne fob ARA. The previous session there were offers at $75-$80 a tonne, but no bids were seen.

* No cargoes traded in the window, but there were bids at $72-$78 a tonne cif NWE and offers at $78.

* The previous session, four cargoes traded at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $72-73 a tonne fob ARA.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $655.25-$676 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $644-$651 a tonne range talked on Thursday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $641-$645.50 a tonne, up from the $627-$635 a tonne range seen on Thursday. (Reporting by Simon Falush)