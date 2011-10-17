LONDON, Oct 17 Gasoil refining margins rose on Monday to almost $15 a barrel as supplies remained tight at the front end due to refinery maintenance and the wide backwardation, which has encouraged traders to run down stocks.

Traders said that at over $11 a tonne, the ICE gasoil backwardation was amongst the widest they had seen, although it was coming off a little towards the end of the trading session.

One products trader suggested the backwardation, caused by factors including shipping and refining problems, could widen out further as temperatures have not yet fallen to levels that would force German residential buyers to stock up on heating oil. The weather has been very mild.

Persistent backwardation in crude oil has put pressure on the whole oil products complex, but low water levels in the Rhine and Danube, low refinery runs, refinery maintenance and bottlenecks in the Bosphorus have added to the pressure on gasoil.

A sharp rise in water levels means that shipping on the Rhine and Danube has returned to normal after a long period in which vessels sailed partly-loaded . But traders warned levels could fall again later this week.

GASOIL

* Five barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $14 a tonne fob ARA, down from Friday's premiums at $15-18 a tonne.

* Morgan Stanley, Vitol and Shell were on the sell side, while Argos and Fina were on the buy side.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was down 0.47 percent at $947.50 a tonne by 1554 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $14.79 a barrel, up from Friday's $13.93 a barrel.

* The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at $10 a tonne, having narrowed from Friday's $11.75 a tonne.

* One barge of 50 ppm heating oil traded in the window at a premium of $52 a tonne to November ICE gasoil futures, compared with a premium of $58 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. Belgomine sold the barge to Shell.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Nine diesel barges traded in the window, at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $52-$59 a tonne fob ARA, down on Friday's premiums of $60-$62 a tonne fob ARA.

* Glencore, North Sea Group, AIC and Argos were sellers. Vitol bought eight of the barges and Shell the other.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* Two jet barges traded in the window at premiums to the ICE gasoil contract of $71-$73 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's trades at premiums of $73 a tonne fob ARA.

* Lufthansa sold the barges to BP.

* "The market is not showing much by way of firm levels today," said one broker. "A few directional sellers are looking for bids but demand is still hard to find at the moment."

* No cargoes traded in the window.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $657-$658 a tonne fob ARA, at the lower end of Friday's range of $655.25-$676 a tonne.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $635-$638.75 a tonne, down from Friday's $641-$645.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)