LONDON, Oct 18 Backwardation in gasoil retreated on Tuesday, with analysts saying that it could fall further from its recent spike.

The November-December backwardation pushed up to around $12.50 a tonne late last week, as German households began to buy heating oil ahead of the winter after a long period of sitting on the sidelines, traders said.

Sharp refinery cuts due to poor margins, low levels in the river Rhine and steep backwardation in crude oil had also contributed, but some analysts thought these factors were unlikely to persist.

"It's the result of various factors playing together. There's a seasonal component where you get a pick up in heating oil demand, potentially more investment money - it reflects individual developments." said David Wech, head of research at JBC in Vienna.

But he added at least one of these factors was set to go away.

"Refining margins are improving and product cracks are now very healthy, which should lead to higher runs," Wech said.

A trader thought that it was more likely that backwardation would persist as winter production would keep demand for prompt delivery strong.

The UK's Office of Fair Trading is investingating heating oil pricing after consumers expressed concerns about disprities in prices seen by different customers.

GASOIL

* Some eight barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $13-$16 a tonne fob ARA, compared to the $14 a tonne seen on Monday.

* BP sold all but one of the barges, with Mabanaft selling the other. Fina was the main buyer with Licorne and Argos also picking barges up.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was down 0.4 percent at $943.50 a tonne by 1600 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $15.16 a barrel, up from Friday's $14.79 a barrel.

* The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at $9 a tonne, having narrowed from Monday's $10 a tonne.

* Two barges of 50 ppm heating oil traded in the window at a respective premiums of $45 and $47 a tonne to November ICE gasoil futures, down slightly from the $52 a tonne on Tuesday, and a $58 a tonne premium on Friday. AIC and Conoco sold to Shell and DS.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Some 14 diesel barges traded in the window, at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $46-$50, down from the $52-$59 a tonne seen on Monday.

* Morgan Stanley, North Sea Group, Statoil, Glencore and China Hong Kong Oil sold to BP, Shell, Litasco, VSA and BP.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* Two jet barges traded in the window, both at premiums to the November ICE gasoil contract of $73 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the $71-$73 range seen on Monday.

* KLM and Glencore sold the barges to BP.

* "The market is very quiet at the moment, there's just not much going on," said a broker.

* No cargoes traded in the window.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $649-$650 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $657-$658 a tonne range on Monday.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $635-$638.75 a tonne, down from Friday's $628-$631.50 per tonne fob ARA, down from the $641-$645.50 a tonne range on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Falush, additional reporting by Claire Milhench)