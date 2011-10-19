LONDON, Oct 19 Diesel differentials in northwest Europe firmed on Wednesday after U.S. data showed bigger-than-expected falls in distillates stocks, whilst German household heating oil buying supported the 50 ppm grade.

The Energy Information Administration said that U.S. distillates stocks had fallen by 4.27 million barrels week-on-week, exceeding forecasts for a 1.5 million barrel drop.

Historically, the U.S. has exported its surplus diesel to Europe, but increasingly this is being sent to Latin America, tightening supplies in Europe.

Buying activity picked up in 50 ppm heating oil, which German households are incentivised to use over the higher-sulphur 0.1 percent grade.

German household heating oil tanks stood at 59 percent of capacity as of Oct. 1, trade sources said, down year-on-year, but up from September's 56 percent level .

The backwardation in gasoil has eased somewhat since last Friday, but some traders suggested the strong differentials at the front end could persist into next year .

There was little activity in the jet market once again, where low inventories are supporting elevated premiums as backwardation has encouraged traders not to store product.

"What should be a period of calmer premiums and prices into the next bout of demand around Christmas has been negated by the gasoil backwardation," said one products trader.

He said it is difficult to see extended downturns as long as storage remains uneconomical.

GASOIL

* Some five barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $9-$11 a tonne fob ARA, weaker than Tuesday's premiums of $13-$16 a tonne.

* Once again BP sold all but one of the barges, with AIC selling the other. North Sea Group, Mercuria and Petrofina were buyers.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was up 1.33 percent at $949 a tonne by 1539 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $15.30 a barrel, pretty much unchanged from Tuesday.

* The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at $9.25 a tonne, a little wider than Tuesday's $9 a tonne.

* Three barges of 50 ppm heating oil traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $47-$49 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's trades at $45-$47 a tonne.

* Conoco and Shell were on the sell side and Petrofina was a buyer. AIC was active on both sides.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Five diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $51-$54 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's range of $46-$50 a tonne.

* Morgan Stanley, China Oil Hong Kong, AIC and Mercuria were sellers whilst Mabanaft, Vitol, Shell and Hetco were buyers.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* One jet fuel barge traded in the window, at a premium to the November ICE gasoil contract of $73 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Tuesday's price.

* Litasco sold the 2,000 tonne barge to BP.

* "There are still no buyers seen, and possible sellers are looking for bids," said one jet fuel barge broker. By early afternoon he said he had still seen no price indications.

* Once again no cargoes traded in the window.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $656-$660 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's trades at $649-$650 a tonne.

* High-sulphur fuel oil with a sulphur content of 3.5 percent traded at $636-$642 a tonne, up from $635-$638.75 a tonne in the previous session.

* Unipec, the trading arm of China's Sinopec, has booked a VLCC to take fuel oil from the Danish port Skaw to Singapore, loading on Nov. 5, trade sources said . (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)