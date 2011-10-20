LONDON, Oct 20 Gasoil and diesel differenitals traded in northwest Europe gained on Thursday, while backwardation remained strong as tight supply pushed prompt prices higher.

Gasoil stocks, which were already at a 33-month low last week, fell to 2.034 million tonnes, while the combined oil products stocked fell to 3.994 million tonnes, according to independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen.

Refinery run cuts and a reluctance by consumers to stock up on fuel for the winter due to high prices has led to a reluctance on the part of storage facilities to take on stocks.

GASOIL

* No barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window on Thursday. There were bids at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $13 a tonne fob ARA and offers at $15, higher than the $9-$11 a tonne fob ARA the previous session.

* The October ICE gasoil contract LGOc1 was down 1.8 percent at $931.50 a tonne by 1559 GMT.

* ICE gasoil refining margins LGO-LC01=R were at $15.78 a barrel, up from $15.30 on Wednesday.

* The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at $10.75 a tonne wider than Wednesday's $9.25 a tonne.

* Three barges of 50 ppm heating oil traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $50-$54 a tonne fob ARA, up from $47-$49 a tonne on Wednesday.

* Conoco and AIC sold, while Shell and Vitol bouht.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Some 11 diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $60-$62 a tonne fib ARA, up from $51-$54 a tonne on Wednesday.

* Morgan Stanley, China Oil Hong Kong, AIC and Mercuria were sellers while BP, Shell and VSA were buyers.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* One jet fuel barge traded in the window, at a premium to the November ICE gasoil contract of $71 a tonne fob ARA, slightly lower than the $73 seen on Wednesday. BP bought from Glencore.

* One cargo at November futures plus $79 a tonne fob ARA up from Once again no cargoes traded in the window.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $644.75.75-$654 a tonne fob ARA, down slightly from the $656-$660 a tonne traded on Wednesday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content were done at $624-$628 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $636-642 range traded the previous session.

(Reporting by Simon Falush)