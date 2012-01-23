LONDON, Jan 23 Gasoil barge differentials in Europe recovered slightly in busier trade on Monday but diesel prices fell, with analysts pointing to further pressure on distillates as exports from China are seen keeping prices depressed.

JBC said in a note to clients that it sees China being a net exporter of diesel in 2012, adding supply at a time when demand is seen as barely recovering.

"This goes under the assumption that around 440,000 b/d of additional crude distillation capacity should come online this year," it said in a note to clients.

"While it still remains to be seen when the new CDU capacities will become fully operational, the additional supplies should significantly outpace an increase in gas oil/diesel demand of around 100,000 b/d expected for 2012."

High sulphur fuel oil gained significantly, with a VLCC loading for export to Asia bolstering prices.

There is strong demand from Japan, JBC said in the note, which is suffering from a reduced supply of nuclear power.

"The government is finding it increasingly difficult to secure power availability despite demand falling for the tenth consecutive month y-o-y by 3.8 percent to 22,211 GWh in December (FEPC), without adversely affecting industrial production."

GASOIL

* Activity picked up in the window, with some 13 barges changing hands at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $2-$4 a tonne fob ARA. This was a smaller discount than the $6 a tonne seen on Friday.

* Shell sold all the barges, with North Sea Group, BP and Gunvor buying.

* No 50 ppm barges traded.

* February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.5 percent at $938 a tonne at 1632 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was down slightly at $15.60 a barrel from $15.84 a barrel around the same time on Friday.

* The February/March contango LGO-1=R widened slightly to a contango of $2.25, from $1.75 a tonne on Friday.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Some six diesel barges traded, with prices ranging from a premium to February ICE gasoil futures of $13-$14. Shell, Koch and Conoco Philips sold to Morgan Stanley and North Sea Group.

* On Friday prices were heard at a premium to February ICE gasoil futures of $18 a tonne fob ARA.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* There were no barge or cargo trades for jet fuel in the window.

* In the cargo market, there were bids at ICE gasoil futures plus $74 a tonne cif NWE, and an offer at plus $76 a tonne.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $670 a tonne fob ARA, slightly higher than the $668.25 a tonne seen on Friday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $659-$661.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $646.50-$658.25 a tonne on Friday.

* A trader said HSFO was being kept higher by a VLCC that was being filled for export to Asia. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)