LONDON, Jan 24 ICE gasoil refining margins rose on Tuesday, touching a one-week high as product markets were supported by the interruption of supplies from Coryton in the south of England, while crude oil retreated on concerns about the euro zone.

In an email to customers seen by Reuters, Petroplus said it had halted fuel sales from its UK-based Coryton refinery, the largest in its fleet, after the company defaulted on its $1.75-billion debt obligations. The troubled Swiss-refiner has shut five of its six remaining plants.

Petroplus's PPHN.S Ingolstadt refinery in Germany is continuing to operate at roughly half capacity and is still supplying the market with refined products, a trade source said on Tuesday.

Crude oil declined despite further threats by Iranian politicians to close the Strait of Hormuz, as EU policymakers struggled to form a plan to prevent Greece from defaulting.

"Nothing is really changing for Europe because the oil demand destruction it is currently suffering from is greater than the amount of Iranian crude oil that it is importing," wrote Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix in a note.

GASOIL

* Gasoil barge trading shrank in the window, with four deals done at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $2.50-$3.00 a tonne fob ARA. This was within Monday's range of $2-$4 a tonne discounts.

* Mabanaft and Gunvor bought all four barges from Shell. Shell has been the only gasoil barge seller in the window so far this week.

* No 50 ppm barges traded.

* February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.29 percent at $939.75 a tonne at 1701 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was up at $16.32 a barrel, up from $15.53 a barrel at the close on Monday.

* The ICE gasoil crack was trading at the highest value in a week, touching $16.73 a barrel.

* The February/March contango LGO-1=R was slightly narrower at $2 a tonne, compared to a contango of $2.25 a tonne on Monday.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Diesel barge trading also thinned, with just two barges changing hands at $15 a tonne fob ARA over ICE futures, up from $13-$14 a tonne premiums on Monday.

* Shell sold both to North Sea Group and Conoco.

* Despite an uptick in differentials on Tuesday, premiums were still a couple of dollars lower than on Friday, when diesel barges were heard at $18 a tonne over ICE futures.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* Both Morgan Stanley and BP bid in the window for jet fuel barges on Tuesday, at premiums of $67 a tonne at $68 a tonne respectively over ICE futures.

* Total sold a cargo to BP at a discount to the Platts average of $2.50 a tonne cif NWE.

* Vitol and BP also offered cargoes, the latter at a premium to ICE futures of $76 a tonne, in line with offers on Monday.

* BP also bid for two cargoes at $73 and $75 a tonne over ICE futures.

* In the swaps market, February differentials remained supported, trading at around $74.75 a tonne over ICE futures late in the session on Tuesday.

* Traders said that a signs of an increase in demand into the Baltics has supported jet fuel premiums in recent weeks.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $664-$667.50 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday, down from trades of $670 a tonne fob ARA on Monday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $659.50-$665 a tonne fob ARA, up from $659-$661.50 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)