LONDON, Jan 25 ICE gasoil futures came under pressure on Wednesday, falling 0.5 percent to around $936.5 a tonne, as demand remained weak after a warmer-than-average winter so far.

Physical markets saw very thin trading activity in the window, with traders dismissing the idea that the troubles of Swiss refiner Petroplus would offer extra support to prices in the medium term.

"Local North West European demand has been poor because of the unseasonably warm winter," a broker said.

ICE gasoil spreads firmed on Tuesday after the indebted Swiss refinery filed for insolvency, but Olivier Jakob from consultancy Petromatrix said if consumer demand did not improve, the recent gains could prove short-lived.

"If consumer demand is not strong enough the risk is to see the higher output of product start to re-weigh on the distillate and gasoline time-structure," he wrote in a note.

On the supply front, U.S. weekly distillates stockpiles dropped by 2.5 million barrels, after analysts forecast no change in inventories for the week. Heating oil inventories fell by 1.2 million barrels.

GASOIL

* Trading activity thinned in the window, with only two barges changing hands. Vitol sold a barge to North Sea Group at a discount to the February ICE gasoil future of $3.00 a tonne fob ARA, and another one to China Oil Hong Kong Group at the same price.

* On Tuesday, trades were done at discounts of $2.50-$3.00 a tonne fob ARA.

* No 50 ppm barges traded.

* February ICE gasoil futures were 0.56 percent lower at $936.50 a tonne at 1724 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $16.19 a barrel, lower from Tuesday's close at $16.61 a barrel.

* The February/March contango LGO-1=R was at $1.75 a tonne, slightly wider compared to a contango of $1.50 a tonne on Tuesday.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Volume dropped in the window, with no barges changing hands. Bids at the front end came in at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $15 a tonne fob ARA while offers were quoted at $16 a tonne.

* In the previous session, barges traded at $15 a tonne fob ARA over ICE futures.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* No barges traded in the window, with bids coming in at premiums over ICE gasoil futures of $66-$67 a tonne fob ARA and offers coming in at premiums of $74 a tonne.

* "Buyers and sellers have different views on value", a broker said.

* On Tuesday, barges traded at $67-$68 a tonne over ICE futures.

* On the cargo front, Total sold one to BP at a discount to Platts average of $2.50 a tonne cif NWE. It completed a similar deal at the same level on Tuesday.

* Vitol and BP also offered cargoes, the latter at a premium to ICE futures of $78 a tonne. BP also bid for two cargoes at $69 and $71 a tonne over ICE futures.

* In the swaps market, February differentials fell late on Wednesday to around $73.25 a tonne over ICE futures, and lower than Tuesday's $74.75.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $668-$670 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday, firmer from Tuesday's $664-$667.50 range.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $665-$670 a tonne fob, firmer from levels of $659.50-$665 a tonne on Tuesday. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)