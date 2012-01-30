LONDON, Jan 30 Gasoil barge differentials retreated on Monday, as the effect of a cold snap was outweighed by a subdued broader demand outlook.

Differentials gained last week on expectations of a cold snap, but analysts said that refineries responding by increasing runs could have kept prices in check.

"Margins (are) good, so runs respond and production increases," an analyst at a trading house said.

Others said that any subsequent support for differentials could well be short-lived.

"The refineries will now maximize the output of products but at current prices the consumer demand is still a big question mark and in our opinion that will create the conditions for shorter-than-normal cycles of refining margins recovery," said Olivier Jakob, at Petromatrix in Zug.

Fuel oil's cracks to benchmark crude are likely to ease at the front end of the curve, after having risen to multi-year highs due to Asian demand, while the back end may strengthen, BNP Paribas said on Monday.

In Asia, fuel oil's crack, or refining margin, rose to a premium to Dubai crude last week, the highest level in more than five years. The February swaps were at 33/53 cents a barrel on Monday.

GASOIL

* Trading activity was thin once again on Monday, with just one barge trading. It traded at a discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA, a larger discount than the $2 a tonne seen on Friday.

* North Sea Group sold to Vitol.

* Three 50 ppm barges traded at premiums to February gasoil futures of $12.50-$13 a tonne fob ARA. This was below the $13.50 a tonne premium seen on Friday.

* February ICE gasoil futures were down 0.1 percent at $952.75 a tonne at 1640 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $16.91 a barrel, slightly above the previous close at $16.73 a barrel.

* The February/March contango LGO-1=R was at a narrower 75 cents a tonne, in from $1 a tonne on Friday.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* No barges of diesel traded in the window. There were bids at $13 a tonne premiums to February ICE futures and offers at $17 a tonne, down from $18 a tonne premiums on Friday.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* There were no barges traded in the window.

* There were offers at February ICE gasoil futures with premiums of $71-$72 a tonne cif NWE, and a bid at a premium of $67.50 a tonne. This compared to the $72/76 bid/offer spread seen on Friday.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $674-$676 a tonne fob ARA, down from $682 a tonne on Friday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $664-$670 a tonne, below the $671-$678 a tonne range on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)