LONDON, Feb 1 Gasoil and diesel prices in northwest Europe firmed on Wednesday as cold winter temperatures began to bite, but traders were sceptical as to the level of support the market would actually derive from the icy conditions.

"There is some demand, but it is not huge yet," said one middle distillates broker. Another said the frosty period had not yet lasted long enough to encourage households to replenish their tanks.

Icy temperatures have also hit the Baltics and the Black Sea region, but a Mediterranean distillates broker said he was continuing to see a good supply of diesel and gasoil coming out of Black Sea ports. "But demand is quite strong too," he added.

In Northwest Europe traders said the supply of diesel looked "heavy" due to strong Russian exports, whilst demand remained fairly weak as consumers fought shy of high euro-denominated prices.

This imbalance could prompt refineries to trim diesel production in favour of gasoline, traders suggested. Gasoline cracks have risen strongly due to a series of U.S. refinery outages. But cutting overall run rates was not on the cards.

"I suspect the Russian supplies will be priced in shortly and we need the oil," said one middle distillates trader. "And turnarounds are coming up. As long as the margin is sufficiently positive, refineries will run."

Another middle distillates trader said the United States was exporting a lot of diesel to Europe as well.

"They don't need diesel and with the good refining margin they're producing quite a lot," he said. "With the refinery closures in the U.S. they need more gasoline, and diesel is a by-product for the U.S. so they just send it to Europe."

The Energy Information Administration in the U.S. reported that distillate demand over the past four weeks was down 1.7 percent year-on-year.

Distillate stockpiles fell 135,000 barrels week-on-week, versus a consensus forecast for a 1.4 million barrel drop.

GASOIL

* Five gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of $1-$2.50 a tonne fob ARA, firming from Tuesday's discounts of $2.50-$4.00 a tonne fob ARA.

* Gunvor and North Sea Group were buyers, whilst Mabanaft, Shell and Vitol were on the sell side.

* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded.

* February ICE gasoil futures were down 0.55 percent to $954.50 a tonne at 1643 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $16.15 a barrel, down slightly from $16.46 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday.

* The February/March contango LGO-1=R widened to $1.50 a tonne from $1 a tonne in the previous session.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Four diesel barges traded, with BP buying from Shell at a premium to February ICE gasoil futures of $18 a tonne fob ARA.

* This was up from Tuesday's trade at a premium of $15 a tonne fob ARA.

* BP bought three other barges from Vitol.

* In the Mediterranean market ERG bought a cargo of French winter specification diesel from Stasco at a premium to March ICE gasoil futures of $28 a tonne cif.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* One deal was completed in the window, with Litasco selling some 2,800 tonnes of jet fuel to BP at a premium to February ICE gasoil futures of $63 a tonne fob ARA. This was up from trades in the previous session at a premium of $60 a tonne fob ARA.

* There were no cargo trades, but offers came at premiums of $66-68 a tonne cif NWE to ICE gasoil futures, down from Tuesday's offers at $72-$73 a tonne.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $679-$682 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from Tuesday's price talk of $678-$679 a tonne.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $666-$675.25 a tonne fob ARA, up from$659-$668 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; additional reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)