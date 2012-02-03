LONDON, Feb 3 Gasoil and diesel
differentials in Europe gained slightly on Friday, while
freezing weather across the region was seen supportive of prices
in the coming days.
"The recent cold spell in Europe has not been reflected in
prices so far," JBC Energy said in a note to clients.
"Demand for heating oil should rise, especially in the Med,
where consumers need to buy promptly to cover requirements."
There could well be spikes in demand for diesel, despite an
overall economic picture that looks rather gloomy for months to
come, Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients.
"While Deutsche Bank's industrial production forecast
implies moderating diesel demand growth this year, demand may
surprise to the upside if power shortages materialise again as
so often occurs from year to year."
Changes to the refinery sector were being closely watched,
with uncertainty about whether the five Petroplus European
plants will be permanently shut. This has kept a floor under
prices in the face of thin demand.
GASOIL
* Brokers said five gasoil barges traded in the window at
discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of between zero and
$1.50 a tonne fob ARA, slightly firmer than the $1-$2 a tonne
discount on Thursday.
* Shell sold, North Sea Group and Gunvor bought, and Morgan
Stanley and Total appeared on both sides of trades.
* One barge of 50 ppm gasoil, the German specification
heating oil, traded at premiums over ICE gasoil of $17 a tonne,
up from $15 a tonne seen on Thursday.
* February ICE gasoil futures rose 1.5 percent to
$961.50 a tonne at 1641 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $16.23 a
barrel, falling from a settle on Wednesday of $15.38 a barrel.
* The February/March contango LGO-1=R stood at 25 cents a
tonne, down from $1.75 the previous day.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Some five diesel barges traded at premiums to ICE gasoil
of around $20 a tonne fob ARA, up from $16.50-$17.00 a tonne pm
Thursday.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* There were two barges traded in the window at premiums to
ICE February gasoil futures of $62-$63 a tonne fob ARA. On
Thursday bids came in at premiums to ICE gasoil of $61 a tonne
with no offers. On Wednesday, one deal was completed at a
premium of $63 a tonne.
* There were no cargo deals reported, but there were bids at
$65-$68 premiums to ICE gasoil futures and an offer at $71.
* "Jet is looking pretty tight at the moment. I believe that
there is going to be an influx of jet arriving into NWE in the
second half of February. With this in mind, buyers are happy to
top their tanks up on a hand to mouth via the barge market," a
trader said.
"This in turn means that when the armada (cargoes of jet
fuel) arrives into Europe, the prices should drop and then this
is what the buyers are waiting for."
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $687 a tonne fob ARA, above the $676-$677 a
tonne seen on Thursday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $659-$664.50 a tonne, up from
$657.50-$665.00 a tonne seen on Thursday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jane Baird)