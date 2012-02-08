LONDON, Feb 8 European gasoil barge
differentials weakened on Wednesday, giving up some of the
recent gains as traders talked about subdued demand despite the
cold spell gripping the region.
Barges traded at deeper discounts on Wednesday to the ICE
February gasoil contract, while the future also gave up gains.
On Tuesday, the future contract had risen to intra-day highs not
seen since May last year of $1,003.25 a tonne.
Despite predictions that the cold weather could last until
the end of the month, traders said demand remained pallid.
Eyes are fixed on the latest weekly inventory data for
Europe's oil hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, due tomorrow.
In the United States, distillate stocks rose 1.17 million
barrels to 146.58 million barrels, compared with a forecast for
an average a drop of 700,000 barrels.
GASOIL
* Two gasoil barges traded in the window on Wednesday, with
discounts to ICE February futures of minus $2 a tonne. Total and
BP bought from Vitol, a broker said. The gasoil discounts were
deeper than the ones seen on Tuesday of $0.50-$1 a tonne fob
ARA.
* February ICE gasoil futures fell 0.38 percent at
$991.50 a tonne by 1723 GMT, while the March contract was down
0.33 percent to $991.25.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $16.49 a
barrel up from a settlement on Tuesday of $17.26 a barrel.
* The February/March contracts LGO-1=R were trading in a
narrow backwardation of 25 cents a tonne.
* One cargo of gasoil traded in North West Europe with
Litasco buying from Vitol.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Two barges of diesel traded on Wednesday at premiums over
ICE February futures of $14.00-$14.50 a tonne fob ARA, under
Tuesday's premiums of $16-$16.25 a tonne.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two barges of jet fuel traded in the window at premiums to
March ICE gasoil futures of $58 a tonne fob ARa, firming
slightly from Tuesday's $57 a tonne fob ARA.
* KLM sold to BP and Glencore to Shell.
* No cargoes traded in the window.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded up at $712-$713 a tonne fob ARA, up from
Tuesday's $711 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content fell to trade at $680-$685 a tonn fob ARA, down
from $683.75-$690 a tonne the previous session.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana, editing by William Hardy)