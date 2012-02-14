LONDON, Feb 14 The backwardation between
March and April ICE gasoil futures increased on Tuesday, with
the front month still bid up due to Europe's cold spell while
the prospect of spring in April was eating into the second
month's contract price.
Analysts expect the difference between the front month and
second month contract to shrink, however, as the cold ebbs in
Europe.
Brokers have warned that despite the slightly firmer demand
tone during the cold spell, reluctant consumers and frozen
waterways have chipped at the price gains in recent sessions.
"Rivers and channels are still frozen. We have snow again
but it's a bit warmer, +1 (degree Celsius) during the day and -3
during the night," a broker said. "But the ice is about 20 cm
thick so it takes time to open the waterways".
The backwardation means end consumers are also putting off
restocking, traders said, keen to hold out until the end of the
winter cold to restock at cheaper prices.
"The price of gasoil will remain however a problem for the
European consumers," Jakob added. "At current oil prices, a
weaker Euro/Dollar will make it even worse for European
consumers".
GASOIL
* Mabanaft bought a barge of gasoil in the window from STR
at a premium over March ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob
ARA.
* The premium was down slightly from Monday's $3-$4 a tonne
fob ARA, and down from last Friday's premium of $5 a tonne.
* March ICE gasoil futures dipped 0.08 percent lower
at $995.75 a tonne at 1748 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $15.46 a
barrel, having settled at $15.83 a barrel on Monday.
* The backwardation for March/April stood at $4.50 a tonne
from $4.25.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Four barges of diesel traded at premiums to March ICE
gasoil futures of $16-$17 a tonne fob ARA, firmer from Monday's
$14-$16.50 a tonne fob ARA, and regaining the levels seen at the
tail end of last week of $16-$17 a tonne.
* BP, Vitol and North Sea Group bought from Statoil, DS and
Vitol.
* On the diesel cargo front, BP bought a cargo of gasoil in
North West Europe from Stasco at premiums over ICE of $19 a
tonne cif NWE.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* LFC and KLM bought jet fuel barges from Shell in the
window at premiums over ICE of $53 a tonne, slightly off
Monday's $53-$54 a tonne.
* No cargoes traded again on Tuesday, with bids and offers
of between $57-$67 a tonne cif NWE.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur fell on Tuesday to trade at between $712.00-$712.25 a
tonne fob ARA, down from Monday'sl level of $721 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content also registered falls, trading at
$679.75-$682.25 a tonne fob ARA from Monday's $688.50-$689.50 a
tonne.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)