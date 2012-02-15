LONDON, Feb 15 The front month ICE gasoil
contract rose on Wednesday to breach the $1,000 per tonne mark,
tracking gains across the oil complex on fears of surprise
disruptions from Iran and other producing countries.
The March future rose to intra-day highs of
$1,009.75 per tonne earlier in the session, levels not seen
since May 2011. Technical analysts suggest that after today's
gains, bulls would be eyeing the next breakout toward $1,041.25
a tonne.
By 1805 GMT, the contract was trading up 0.88 percent to
$1,001.00 a tonne.
The contract added gains in tandem with crude oil prices,
despite traders noting demand could slacken due to a modest
increase in temperatures after the recent cold spell.
Demand for heating oil in Germany, the region's largest
consumer market, was muted in the month to February. Stocks at
consumers' tanks fell to around 54 percent by the start of
February, down slightly from 57 percent in January.
The outlook for the middle distillates complex remains
bullish on the whole for 2012, according to Barclays analysts.
"Distillate demand is expected to be well supported this
year and once again be the incremental demand barrel, given
robust rail and trucking activity in the US, restocking in
Europe, and the usual structural factors in the non-OECD," the
analysts wrote in a note.
"However, with global refineries ready to meet this
incremental demand, unless temporary outages similar to last
year were to occur, distillate cracks are unlikely to see
significant upside."
In Europe, the recent strength in the middle distillate
profit margin could also weaken after insolvent refiner
Petroplus struck a deal with Morgan Stanley, KKR, and Marcel Van
Poecke's investment vehicle AtlasInvest to supply crude supplies
to its UK Coryton refinery for three months.
"(The deal) guarantees some supplies to the local market, so
it might take some pressure off the import of products. You're
allowed to rely less on import barrels as there will be more
local supplies," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said.
GASOIL
* There were no trades in the gasoil barge window, brokers
said. On Tuesday, one barge traded at a premium over March ICE
gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA.
* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded in the window either.
* March ICE gasoil futures rallied in tandem with
crude oil prices, up 0.8` percent percent at $1,000.25 a tonne
at 1809 GMT.
* The front month contract rose to intra-day highs earlier
in the session of $1,009.75 per tonne to levels not seen since
May 2011.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $15.09 a
barrel, down from a settle of $15.23 a barrel on Tuesday.
* The backwardation for March/April stood at $4.25 a tonne.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Diesel barge activity rose in the window, with eight
barges changing hands at levels of between $16.50-$17.50 a tonne
fob ARA over ICE gasoil futures.
* This was a slight improvement from Tuesday's $16-$17. BP,
Morgan Stanley, Total, Hetco and Litasco were among the buyers,
with CPCSL, AOT, SKEE, Total, BP and Statoil on the sell side.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* KLM bought two barges of jet fuel from BP at premiums over
ICE gasoil futures of $53 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from
Tuesday.
* On the cargo front, Stasco bought from BP, with the
balance priced at $64 a tonne over ICE. On Tuesday, there were
no cargo trades, but bids and offers came in between $57-$67.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur firmed to trade in the window at $718 a tonne fob ARA,
up from Tuesday's range of $712.00-$712.25 a tonne.
* A similar upward trend was seen on the barges of
high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content,
which traded up at $690-$691 a tonne fob ARA from the previous
session's level of $679.75-$682.25 a tonne.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)