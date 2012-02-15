LONDON, Feb 15 The front month ICE gasoil contract rose on Wednesday to breach the $1,000 per tonne mark, tracking gains across the oil complex on fears of surprise disruptions from Iran and other producing countries.

The March future rose to intra-day highs of $1,009.75 per tonne earlier in the session, levels not seen since May 2011. Technical analysts suggest that after today's gains, bulls would be eyeing the next breakout toward $1,041.25 a tonne.

By 1805 GMT, the contract was trading up 0.88 percent to $1,001.00 a tonne.

The contract added gains in tandem with crude oil prices, despite traders noting demand could slacken due to a modest increase in temperatures after the recent cold spell.

Demand for heating oil in Germany, the region's largest consumer market, was muted in the month to February. Stocks at consumers' tanks fell to around 54 percent by the start of February, down slightly from 57 percent in January.

The outlook for the middle distillates complex remains bullish on the whole for 2012, according to Barclays analysts.

"Distillate demand is expected to be well supported this year and once again be the incremental demand barrel, given robust rail and trucking activity in the US, restocking in Europe, and the usual structural factors in the non-OECD," the analysts wrote in a note.

"However, with global refineries ready to meet this incremental demand, unless temporary outages similar to last year were to occur, distillate cracks are unlikely to see significant upside."

In Europe, the recent strength in the middle distillate profit margin could also weaken after insolvent refiner Petroplus struck a deal with Morgan Stanley, KKR, and Marcel Van Poecke's investment vehicle AtlasInvest to supply crude supplies to its UK Coryton refinery for three months.

"(The deal) guarantees some supplies to the local market, so it might take some pressure off the import of products. You're allowed to rely less on import barrels as there will be more local supplies," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said.

GASOIL

* There were no trades in the gasoil barge window, brokers said. On Tuesday, one barge traded at a premium over March ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA.

* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded in the window either.

* March ICE gasoil futures rallied in tandem with crude oil prices, up 0.8` percent percent at $1,000.25 a tonne at 1809 GMT.

* The front month contract rose to intra-day highs earlier in the session of $1,009.75 per tonne to levels not seen since May 2011.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $15.09 a barrel, down from a settle of $15.23 a barrel on Tuesday.

* The backwardation for March/April stood at $4.25 a tonne.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Diesel barge activity rose in the window, with eight barges changing hands at levels of between $16.50-$17.50 a tonne fob ARA over ICE gasoil futures.

* This was a slight improvement from Tuesday's $16-$17. BP, Morgan Stanley, Total, Hetco and Litasco were among the buyers, with CPCSL, AOT, SKEE, Total, BP and Statoil on the sell side.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* KLM bought two barges of jet fuel from BP at premiums over ICE gasoil futures of $53 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Tuesday.

* On the cargo front, Stasco bought from BP, with the balance priced at $64 a tonne over ICE. On Tuesday, there were no cargo trades, but bids and offers came in between $57-$67.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur firmed to trade in the window at $718 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's range of $712.00-$712.25 a tonne.

* A similar upward trend was seen on the barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content, which traded up at $690-$691 a tonne fob ARA from the previous session's level of $679.75-$682.25 a tonne. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)