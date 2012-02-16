LONDON, Feb 15 ICE gasoil futures remained
at nine-month highs on Thursday after gasoil stocks fell
week-on-week, and barge traders reported a pick up in demand as
wholesalers looked to replenish storage depots after the cold
snap in early February.
Gasoil inventories independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell 3.6 percent week-on-week,
according to the latest data from Dutch oil analyst Pieter
Kulsen.
Warmer temperatures in northwest Europe are encouraging some
barge traders to restock before colder weather returns to the
continent next week.
"It is probably the last call as these barge operators don't
have big storage tanks, so they need to fill up before the river
freezes," said one diesel barge trader.
Canal barge traffic was impeded when temperatures fell
sharply at the start of February, but Kulsen confirmed that some
waterways had partly thawed this week.
GASOIL
* Three gasoil barges traded in the window, at prices in
line with March ICE gasoil futures. This was down from a premium
of $3 a tonne fob ARA to gasoil futures on Tuesday, when barges
last traded in the window.
* Vitol sold all three barges to Mercuria and Gunvor.
* One barge of 50 ppm gasoil traded, with AIC selling to DS
Mineraloel at a premium to March ICE gasoil futures of $15 a
tonne fob ARA.
* March ICE gasoil futures were up 0.17 percent at
$1,007.50 a tonne by 1700 GMT, still at highs not seen since May
2011.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $14.71 a
barrel, slipping from $15.09 a barrel around the same time on
Wednesday
* The backwardation for March/April stood at $3 a tonne,
narrowing from $4.25 a tonne on Wednesday.
* In the Mediterranean market, BP bought a cargo of Spanish
winter specification gasoil from Gunvor at a premium to March
ICE gasoil futures of $13 a tonne cif.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Just three diesel barges traded in the window, changing
hands at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $18 a tonne fob
ARA, up from premiums of $16.50-$17.50 a tonne on Wednesday.
* BP bought all three barges, from Mercuria, AOT and
Belgomine.
* In the northwest Europe market Totsa bought a French
winter diesel cargo from Litasco at a premium of $30 a tonne cif
to March ICE gasoil futures.
* In the Mediterranean market, Total bought a diesel cargo
from Vitol.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Morgan Stanley bought two barges of jet fuel from KLM at
premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $54 a tonne fob ARA, up
from $53 a tonne on Wednesday.
* Glencore also sold a barge to Morgan Stanley, at a premium
to March ICE gasoil futures of $55 a tonne fob ARA.
* Vitol sold a jet fuel cargo to Morgan Stanley at a premium
to March ICE gasoil futures of $62 a tonne cif, down from
Wednesday's premium of $64 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $717-$719 a tonne fob ARA, in line with
Wednesday's trades at $718 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent
sulphur content, traded at $688-$689.50 a tonne fob ARA, down
slightly from $690-$691 a tonne in the previous session.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)