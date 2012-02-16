LONDON, Feb 15 ICE gasoil futures remained at nine-month highs on Thursday after gasoil stocks fell week-on-week, and barge traders reported a pick up in demand as wholesalers looked to replenish storage depots after the cold snap in early February.

Gasoil inventories independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell 3.6 percent week-on-week, according to the latest data from Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen.

Warmer temperatures in northwest Europe are encouraging some barge traders to restock before colder weather returns to the continent next week.

"It is probably the last call as these barge operators don't have big storage tanks, so they need to fill up before the river freezes," said one diesel barge trader.

Canal barge traffic was impeded when temperatures fell sharply at the start of February, but Kulsen confirmed that some waterways had partly thawed this week.

GASOIL

* Three gasoil barges traded in the window, at prices in line with March ICE gasoil futures. This was down from a premium of $3 a tonne fob ARA to gasoil futures on Tuesday, when barges last traded in the window.

* Vitol sold all three barges to Mercuria and Gunvor.

* One barge of 50 ppm gasoil traded, with AIC selling to DS Mineraloel at a premium to March ICE gasoil futures of $15 a tonne fob ARA.

* March ICE gasoil futures were up 0.17 percent at $1,007.50 a tonne by 1700 GMT, still at highs not seen since May 2011.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $14.71 a barrel, slipping from $15.09 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday

* The backwardation for March/April stood at $3 a tonne, narrowing from $4.25 a tonne on Wednesday.

* In the Mediterranean market, BP bought a cargo of Spanish winter specification gasoil from Gunvor at a premium to March ICE gasoil futures of $13 a tonne cif.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Just three diesel barges traded in the window, changing hands at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $18 a tonne fob ARA, up from premiums of $16.50-$17.50 a tonne on Wednesday.

* BP bought all three barges, from Mercuria, AOT and Belgomine.

* In the northwest Europe market Totsa bought a French winter diesel cargo from Litasco at a premium of $30 a tonne cif to March ICE gasoil futures.

* In the Mediterranean market, Total bought a diesel cargo from Vitol.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* Morgan Stanley bought two barges of jet fuel from KLM at premiums to March ICE gasoil futures of $54 a tonne fob ARA, up from $53 a tonne on Wednesday.

* Glencore also sold a barge to Morgan Stanley, at a premium to March ICE gasoil futures of $55 a tonne fob ARA.

* Vitol sold a jet fuel cargo to Morgan Stanley at a premium to March ICE gasoil futures of $62 a tonne cif, down from Wednesday's premium of $64 a tonne.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $717-$719 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Wednesday's trades at $718 a tonne.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content, traded at $688-$689.50 a tonne fob ARA, down slightly from $690-$691 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)