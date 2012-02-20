LONDON, Feb 20 Gasoil barge premiums eased in quiet trade on Monday as milder weather depressed demand.

Inland waterways across northwest Europe were defrosting and delivery routes re-opening, but activity was thin as milder weather helped keep demand, already weak due to high prices, thin.

Ice still blocked the river Danube in south Germany to inland waterways shipping along with a series of other smaller canals and rivers, a spokesman for Germany's inland navigation authority said on Monday.

Investors trimmed gasoil net long positions by 1,070 contracts to 73,526, exchange data showed.

Trade was very thin, with many traders at industry event IP Week.

The futures price hit highs not seen since May last year, and this has helped keep margins on jet-fuel contained.

"Jet differentials have been kept in check because gasoil is so strong," a trader at an airline said.

GASOIL

* Four gasoil barges traded in the window on Monday, with premiums flat to the ICE March gasoil future. On Friday they traded at flat to $2 above.

* Vitol sold to North Sea Group, Litasco and Gunvor.

* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded.

* March ICE gasoil futures were 1 percent up at $1,012 a tonne by 1633 GMT, at highs not seen since May 2011. The contract reached intraday highs of $1,013.75 a tonne earlier in the session.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $15.25 a barrel, just slightly higher than the $14.61 a barrel close on Friday.

* The backwardation for March/April stood at $2.75 a tonne, unchanged from Friday.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* No diesel barge trades were reported in the window. On Friday premiums to ICE March futures were at $19.50-$20.00 a tonne fob ARA.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* KLM bought two barges from BP and Vitol at premiums over March ICE gasoil futures of $54 tonne fob ARA, unchanged from the previous session.

* No cargoes traded in the window. There were offers at ICE gasoil futures plus $66 a tonne cif NWE and bids at $61-$63 a tonne.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at between $718-$730 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from the $716-$722 a tonne range on Friday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content, traded at $686.75-$688 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $682.00-$684.50 a tonne on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)