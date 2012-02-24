LONDON, Feb 24 Gasoil refining margins slipped further on Friday as rallying oil prices ate further into profits for refiners, although inventory demand could pick up as the curve flipped back into contango.

The April ICE gasoil contract was trading 25 cents a tonne over March, still too narrow a spread to make storage profitable, but improving the appeal for holding product in stock.

Oil prices advanced after the United Nation's nuclear watchdog said Iran has sharply stepped up work on uranium enrichment, a development seen likely to further raise tensions between Tehran and the West.

Sentiment instead for distillate products is gloomy, with data for demand on either side of the Atlantic pointing to a slow down in consumption.

Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob highlighted the latest data for the UK in a note on Friday:

"For the year, UK oil demand was down -2.8%, with a drop of -4.8% in Gasoline, -17% in Heating Kerosene and an increase of +1.2% in Diesel," Jakob wrote.

GASOIL

* Trading activity ramped up with 13 barges changing hands during the window at discounts of $1.50-$2.00 a tonne fob ARA to ICE March gasoil futures, steady from the previous session.

* The discount has widened since Wednesday, when barges traded at $0.25-$1 a tonne below ICE gasoil futures.

* Vitol and Shell sold to Gunvor and China Oil Hong Kong.

* Litasco bought a cargo of gasoil from Vitol in northwest Europe for March 11-15 dates.

* No gasoil cargoes traded in the Mediterranean, but Gunvor offered at March ICE futures plus $11 a tonne and Litasco offered at plus $7 a tonne. There were no bids.

* March ICE gasoil futures were up 0.32 percent at $1,034.75 a tonne at 1738 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $14.30 a barrel, slipping from Thursday's close at $14.64 a barrel.

* The March/April spread flipped back into contango, trading at minus 50 cents a tonne. The curve was backwardated on Thursday, trading at $1.75 a tonne in the afternoon.

* Three barges of German specification 50 PPM gasoil traded at $12-$13 a tonne over March ICE futures, below Thursday's bid/offer range of $14-$16 a tonne.

* BP was the only 50 PPM barge seller, while buyers included DS-Mineraloel and North Sea Group.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Three diesel barges traded with Vitol selling to Shell and North Sea Group.

* Diesel barge differentials fell to $14.50-$15 a tonne over March ICE futures, compared with a bid/offer spread of $16-$17 a tonne on Thursday.

* Prices were little changed from the last window trade however, reported at $14.50 a tonne on Wednesday.

* Total bought a cargo of French winter specification diesel traded in the Mediterranean from Gunvor.

* In Northwest Europe, diesel cargoes were offered by Gunvor and Vitol. Mercuria and COP each bid during the window, but no trades were agreed.

* COP bid at March ICE futures plus $25 a tonne, while Vitol offered at plus $22 a tonne.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* In the barge market, KLM sold two barges to BP at $58 a tonne over March gasoil futures.

* Prices steady, in line with talk on Thursday and unchanged from premiums of $58 a tonne seen on Wednesday.

* There were cargo trades in the window.

* Both Vitol and BP offered cargoes in the window, while BP was the only bidder. The bid/offer spread was $67/$71 a tonne over March ICE futures, little changed from Thursday.

* Strikes at Frankfurt airport, Europe's third busiest, ended on Wednesday evening after the union agreed to start fresh pay talks for around 200 workers.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $738-$748 a tonne fob ARA, within Thursday's $737-$750 a tonne fob ARA range.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content, traded at $699-$702 a tonne fob ARA, slightly wider than Thursday's $699-$700.75 fob ARA range. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)