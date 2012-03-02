(Fixes date)

LONDON, March 2 Gasoil refining margins rebounded on Friday as oil prices slipped by as much as $3 a barrel during the session, paring steep losses the previous day.

On Thursday, the ICE gasoil crack settled at $9.50 a barrel, the lowest close since June 2011.

The front month contango continued to widen, but remained near the $2 a tonne mark, a level seen to be too narrow to encourage stock building in the region.

Traders said there was little sign that demand was picking up, and arbitrage opportunities remained scarce. Economic conditions in Europe were adding to gloom in the market.

"The euro is getting smashed and the oil price is too high," said a gasoil trader.

Flows of Russian gasoil continue to reach Syria however, with the latest shipment arriving as Europe began evacuating embassy staff from Damascus.

Deliveries of both diesel and gasoil have arrived regularly this winter from the Black Sea, and can be used in heating or fuelling heavy vehicles including army tanks.

Two of the tankers making regular deliveries are owned by Italian shipping companies.

GASOIL

* Seven barges traded in the window at discounts to March ICE gasoil of $2-$3 a tonne fob ARA, little changed from Thursday.

* North Sea Group, BP and Trafigura bought from Shell, Morgan Stanley and VSA.

* March ICE gasoil futures were down 0.45 percent at $1,005 a tonne at 1720 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R rebounded, trading at $11.85 a barrel around the same time. It closed at $9.50 a barrel on Thursday, a low not seen since June 2011.

* The contango for March/April was at $2.25 a tonne, around 50 cents a tonne wider than on Thursday afternoon.

* One barge of 50 ppm gasoil traded at $9 a tonne over March ICE futures, up from $8 a tonne on Thursday. Shell sold to DS Mineraloel.

* There were no bids or offers in the gasoil cargo market in either northwest Europe or the Mediterranean.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Three diesel barges traded at $14.50-$15 a tonne over March ICE futures, little changed from $14 a tonne premiums traded on Thursday.

* AOT, CPCSL and Shell sold to China Oil Hong Kong, Morgan Stanley and Mocoh.

* Mercuria, BP and ConocoPhilips bid for cargoes in the diesel window. The latter bid at $19 a tonne over April ICE futures. Gunvor offered but no cargoes traded.

* In the Mediterranean, BP bought a cargo of French winter specification diesel from Vitol at $29 a tonne over March ICE futures. Total and China Oil Hong Kong also bid for cargoes.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* Trading activity in the jet fuel market was thin, with no barges or cargoes trading for a second session.

* Shell and Morgan Stanley bid for barges at premiums of $60 a tonne over March ICE futures, in line with Thursday's market. There were no offers.

* There were no trades in the cargo market either.

* Morgan Stanley bid for three cargoes at $70 a tonne over April ICE futures and $73 a tonne over March ICE futures.

* Vitol and BP offered cargoes at $72 a tonne over April ICE futures. BP also offered at $72 a tonne over March ICE futures.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $757-$758 a tonne fob ARA, up from $749 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday.

* A trader said that demand in Asia, led by Japan, was supporting low-sulphur fuel oil.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $703.50-$706 a tonne fob ARA, up from $704-$707 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by James Jukwey)