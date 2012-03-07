LONDON, March 7 The contango at the front
end of the ICE gasoil curve widened on Wednesday, boosting
activity as barge traders began to look for storage plays,
although overall demand remained subdued.
Contango for March/April was out at $4.50 a tonne,
encouraging more activity in the window.
"I think we have reached the turning point - people are
looking for barrels to store," said one middle distillates barge
trader.
He added that the contango needs to widen a bit further to
make the play worthwhile, but said current levels were a good
place to start.
Weak economies and high flat prices for gasoil and diesel
continue to destroy demand in Europe, traders and brokers said.
Despite this, traders said the market was pretty balanced as
supply has fallen a bit. Cargoes that had been coming to Europe
to fill the gap during seasonal refinery maintenance have now
dwindled.
"Everyone got pretty excited about the arbitrage window for
cargoes from the East opening up, but so far we have not really
seen much fixed," said one middle distillates trader. "A lot has
failed."
However, cargoes from the west coast of India have picked up
and exports to Europe for March look to be back to normal after
February's lows due to turnarounds, he said.
"The Med has become pretty firm, which has helped to divert
some of the cargoes that would normally have gone to northwest
Europe," he added.
In the United States, the Energy Information Administration
said that distillate stocks had fallen 1.94 million barrels week
on week, more than a consensus forecast for a 1.5 million barrel
draw.
However, distillate demand over the last four weeks was down
7.6 percent year on year.
GASOIL
* Some 12 barges traded in the window at discounts to March
ICE gasoil futures of $1-$1.50 a tonne fob ARA, firming slightly
from Tuesday's discounts of $2-$2.50 a tonne.
* BP and Trafigura were on the buy side, whilst sellers
included Shell, Morgan Stanley and Vitol.
* March ICE gasoil futures were up 0.4 percent to
$1,010 a tonne at 1646 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.61 a barrel,
down slightly from $12.80 a barrel around the same time on
Tuesday.
* The contango for March/April was at $4.50 a tonne,
widening out from $3.25 a tonne on Tuesday.
* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Just two diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to
March ICE gasoil futures of $20 a tonne fob ARA, up from
premiums of $15-$17 a tonne on Tuesday.
* North Sea Group bought both barges from Vitol.
* In the northwest Europe market, ConocoPhillips bought a
cargo of French winter specification diesel from Vitol.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No barges traded in the window but bids came at premiums
to March ICE gasoil futures of $67 a tonne fob ARA, with one
offer at a premium of $70 a tonne.
* This was in line with Wednesday's trade at $67 a tonne fob
ARA.
* Shell sold a jet fuel cargo to Morgan Stanley at a premium
to April ICE gasoil futures of $69 a tonne cif NWE, at the lower
end of Tuesday's bid-offer range of $68-$73 a tonne cif NWE.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were discussed at $753-$757 a tonne fob ARA, up
from $750-$750.50 a tonne on Tuesday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $696.75-$699 a tonne fob ARA, in line
with Tuesday's $696.25-$698.50 a tonne range.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)