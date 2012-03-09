LONDON, March 9 Middle distillate differentials drifted sideways on Friday against a backdrop of weak demand, keeping refining margins under pressure and raising the possibility of run cuts if the situation does not improve.

Some refineries have already undertaken seasonal maintenance rather than wait until spring, as the start of the year has been so poor.

"Refinery maintenance is scheduled to be light this year as many refiners have used periods of low margins to do work on their plant already," said analysts at KBC Advanced Technologies in a quarterly report.

Now run cuts seem to be on the table. "There is a strong possibility that we could see run cuts - there has been a murmur," said one middle distillates trader.

Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix, agreed: "European refinery margins are starting to be low enough to anticipate more refineries turning the kits lower, which would then put a floor on the cracks," he said in a note.

Demand has been stronger in the Mediterranean of late, but northwest Europe remains fairly slow.

However, one trader said that people were looking for northwest European cargoes to meet demand from the Red Sea. "A lot is still going into Aqaba," he said.

If diesel performance improves, there may also be demand for gasoil for desulphurisation, to upgrade it to diesel, he suggested.

GASOIL

* Some 11 barges traded in the window - four at a flat price to March ICE gasoil futures and others at discounts of $1-$1.50 a tonne fob ARA. This was wider than Thursday's range of flat to a discount of 50 cents.

* Mercuria, Gunvor, North Sea Group and Trafigura were all on the buy side whilst sellers included Shell, Vitol and Morgan Stanley.

* March ICE gasoil futures were down $1 at $1,031.75 a tonne at 1645 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $13.06 a barrel, slipping slightly from $13.18 a barrel on Thursday.

* The contango for March/April was at $3.25 a tonne, narrowing a little from Thursday's $3.75 a tonne.

* North Sea Group bought a 3,000 tonne barge of 50 ppm gasoil from Vitol at a premium to March ICE gasoil of $12 a tonne fob ARA.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Seven diesel barges traded in the window. The majority traded at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of $15-$16 a tonne fob ARA.

* Another sold at a premium to March ICE gasoil futures of $19 a tonne fob ARA, down from a $20 premium on Thursday.

* Morgan Stanley, Litasco and North Sea Group were buyers whilst AOT, Gunvor, SK Energy, Hetco, Vitol and Shell were on the sell side.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* Three barges traded in the window at premiums to April ICE gasoil of $66 a tonne fob ARA. The last trade came on Tuesday at $67 a tonne over March ICE futures.

* KLM sold all the barges to Shell, BP and Fina.

* No cargoes traded, but bids came at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures at $66-$69 a tonne cif NWE, whilst offers came at premiums of $71-$74 a tonne cif.

* This was in line with Thursday's trade at a premium of $69 a tonne cif NWE to April ICE futures.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $765-$766 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Thursday's trades at $765-$767 a tonne.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $707-$708 a tonne fob ARA, slightly up from $705-$706.50 a tonne on Thursday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)