LONDON, March 12 Differentials for physical gasoil were indicated lower by bids and offers in the market but there was very little activity in most oil products, with traders put off by high futures prices.

Physical deliveries of gasoil for the March futures contract at expiry rose to 100,100 tonnes or 1001 lots, the InterContinental Exchange said on Monday.

This was up sharply from February's volume of 46,100 tonnes, or 461 lots. ICE said the March contract settled at $1,033.75 a tonne.

February activity was limited by freezing temperatures which limited barge movements, but on the first day of March gasoil futures physical trade was at a virtual standstill with traders hoping for further falls in futures prices to spur activity.

Gasoil futures are up nearly 11 percent this year after a 21 percent rise last year and tough economic conditions have dampened demand a squeezed refining margins.

Weak trading activity has prompted some companies to scale back activity.

Germany's Mabanaft is shutting its proprietary forward oil business in Europe and the United States, but will maintain its physical oil supply trade in the two regions, its managing director in Asia told Reuters on Monday.

GASOIL

* No barges traded in the window. There were offers and bids in the window of ICE gasoil futures of minus $4-5. Compared to the deals done at flat price to minus $1.50 a tonne on Friday.

* March ICE gasoil futures were down 1 percent at $1,023.50 a tonne at 1630 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $12.74 a barrel, down a bit from the $13.06 a barrel on Friday.

* The contango for March/April was at $4.25 a tonne, widening from Friday's $3.25 a tonne.

* On 50 PPM German specification gasoil there were also no trades, but there was an offer with a premium to March ICE gasoil futures of $12 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the trade on Friday.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* One diesel barge traded in the window at April gasoil futures plus $15 a tonne fob ARA, in line with the trades seen on Friday. North Sea Group sold to Litasco.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* No barge or cargoes traded in the window.

* Cargoes were bid at April ICE gasoil futures plus $71 a tonne cif NWE. There were offers at April plus $68-$72 a tonne cif NWE.

* This compared to the $66 a tonne traded on Friday.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $756.75-$757 a tonne fob ARA, down from $765-$766 a tonne on Friday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $705.50-$708 a tonne fob ARA, below the $707-$708 a tonne range on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)