LONDON, March 16 Diesel and gasoil
differentials were flat on Friday with very little trading
activity in the window, whilst inflows from Eastern Europe were
offset by low refinery runs and ongoing seasonal maintenance.
Traders said that strong middle distillates volumes
continued to flow from Russia and Baltic ports such as
Ventspils. These are mostly diesel exports, with some 500 ppm
cargoes, often used for blending.
"(We are seeing) pretty punchy numbers still coming out of
Russia," said one middle distillates trader. "From St Petersburg
we are already seeing bigger exports compared with last month."
Low refinery runs and seasonal maintenance in Europe are
helping to balance the market despite these big inflows.
Repsol said that it had halted a 92,000 CDU at its
Bilbao refinery for 15 days to put in a new coking unit. The
other CDU has been down since January.
Demand has yet to pick up strongly. German household heating
oil tank stocks fell to 52 percent of capacity at the beginning
of March, a trade source said, down from 54 percent at the
beginning of February.
However, barges are looking healthier and stocks are
starting to clear. "A lot of people are saying they are clearing
tanks for diesel," said a trader. "The longer the U.S. arbitrage
is closed, the more dramatic the move up will be."
The contango at the front end of the ICE gasoil curve has
disappeared but some traders believe it could return.
"The current backwardation is expected to be short-lived due
to refinery turnarounds. With no real demand in diesel, people
will expect more on the contango," said one diesel barge trader.
Contango is where prompt prices trade at a discount to
prices for later dates. Backwardation is where spot prices trade
at a premium to forward values.
GASOIL
* Three gasoil barges traded in the window at a discount to
April ICE gasoil futures of $3 a tonne fob ARA, firming slightly
from Thursday's discount of $4 a tonne.
* North Sea Group bought two barges from Vitol and one from
Hetco.
* April ICE gasoil futures were down 1.42 percent at
$1,038.50 a tonne at 1646 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $14.38 a barrel,
up slightly from $14.18 a barrel on Thursday.
* April/May LGO-1=R was in a backwardation of 75 cents a
tonne, flipping from a contango of 25 cents a tonne on Thursday.
* No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* After Thursday's bumper trading session, activity all but
dried up in the diesel barge window. Morgan Stanley bought two
barges, one from Statoil and one from Vitol.
* The barges changed hands at a premium to April ICE gasoil
futures of $19 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Thursday's trades
at premiums of $19-$20 a tonne.
* In the Mediterranean market, a cargo of French winter
specification diesel traded at a premium to April ICE gasoil
futures of $39 a tonne cif NWE. BP bought the cargo from Shell.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two barges traded in the window, at premiums to April ICE
gasoil futures of $66 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Thursday's
trade. KLM sold the barges to Morgan Stanley and Shell.
* A broker said the market had been fairly quiet ahead of
the window, with no selling seen. The market has been in the
doldrums for some time, due to a combination of poor flying
demand, a high flat price and not enough carry available for
traders to buy barrels for storage, he said.
* No cargoes traded.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $759 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$745-$749 a tonne on Thursday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded up at $709.50-$711 a tonne fob ARA, from
$698-$701 a tonne in the previous session.
