LONDON, April 24 Gasoil and diesel refining
margins stayed firm on Tuesday, supported by refinery outages,
but traders saw potential for weakness as capacity comes back
online.
Refineries in India have had unexpected shutdowns for
maintenance, supporting demand from the East.
"Reliance and some other Indian refineries are supporting
the East on top of regular turnarounds there," a trader said.
"But overall gasoil cracks should trend lower as western,
refinery capacity returns."
Traders are looking at the outlook for bankrupt Petroplus
refineries as their permanent closure would further pressure
supply and support margins.
The future of Petroplus' UK refinery Coryton, will be
decided by the middle of May, when the current deal supplying it
with crude runs out, administrator PwC said on Tuesday.
GASOIL
* There were no gasoil barge trades in the window, but bids
came at a discount of $3 to May ICE gasoil futures, whilst
offers were flat to the futures in line with the bids and offers
the previous day.
* May ICE gasoil futures were up 0.6 percent at
$992.50 a tonne by 1543 GMT, outperforming Brent crude, which
was down 58 cents at $118.21.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $14.98 a barrel,
up from the close on Monday of $13.61.
* The backwardation for the May/June contracts LGO-1=R was
at $4.25, just a shade narrower than the $4.50 a tonne on
Monday.
* One 50 ppm gasoil barge traded, at premiums to May ICE
gasoil futures of $7.50 a tonne fob ARA, below the $10-$11
premium on Monday. Vitol bought from North Sea Group.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Eight diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to
ICE gasoil futures of $16-$17 a tonne fob ARA, just higher than
the $15-$17 a tonne range on Monday.
* Hetco and Morgan Stanley sold while North Sea Group, and
Morgan Stanley bought. AIC appeared on both sides of trades.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Some 2,000 tonnes of jet fuel transported in barges traded
at premiums to May ICE gasoil futures of $66 a tonne fob ARA, at
the lower end of the $66-$67 a tonne range seen on Monday.
* KLM sold to BP.
* No cargoes traded but bids and offers came in the $72-$77
a tonne cif NWE range, slightly above the $70-$76 a tonne range
on Monday.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $724-$736 a tonne fob ARA, up from the
$721-$730 a tonne range seen on Monday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur traded at $682=$686 a tonne fob ARA, up from the
$673.25-$674.50 a tonne range on Monday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Keiron Henderson)