LONDON, Sept 10 Middle distillates differentials
remained firm on Monday as tight supplies continued to dog the
market, although the session was fairly quiet as some traders
have travelled to Singapore for a major conference.
Market participants remain bullish about the outlook for
diesel and jet given the autumn maintenance schedule and
unplanned refinery outages in the United States and Venezuela,
which have diverted product flows from the Far East.
"If the market stays as it is now, then it will be strong
for the whole month and the beginning of October too," a trader
said.
"In Europe the market has been short for some time now," a
broker added. "There was some talk about Canadians buying up
diesel as early as last month anticipating further tightness."
Venezuela's Amuay refinery is beginning to ramp up capacity
again, which may provide some relief, whilst
another trader was eyeing developments at refineries on the West
Coast of India.
"It would be interesting on the diesel front to see the 500
ppm market soften as this would mean an additional amount of 10
ppm from the likes of Reliance," he said.
He thought these refineries could be close to moving from
maximising 500 ppm to maximising diesel production. This could
help ease some of the tightness in Europe.
GASOIL
* Two gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to
September ICE gasoil of $3 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line
with Friday's deals at discounts of $3-$3.50 a tonne.
* Shell bought a barge from North Sea Group and another from
Vitol.
* September ICE gasoil futures were down 0.13
percent at $984.25 a tonne at 1629 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.16 a barrel,
pretty much unchanged from $18.12 a barrel around the same time
on Friday.
* The contango at the front of the ICE gasoil curve
LGO-1=R widened to $2.50 a tonne for September/October from
$1.00 a tonne on Friday as expiry approached.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Two diesel barges traded in the window, both of which were
intermediate quality.
* Vitol sold a barge to Morgan Stanley at a premium to
October ICE gasoil futures of $32 a tonne fob ARA. Shell also
sold a barge to Morgan Stanley at a premium to September ICE
gasoil futures of $35 a tonne fob ARA.
* This was in line with Friday's trade at premiums to
September and October ICE gasoil futures of $33-34 a tonne.
* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded as there were no offers.
The last bid came at a premium of $14 a tonne fob ARA, weakening
from Friday's $20 a tonne bid.
* Total bought a cargo of French winter diesel from Vitol at
a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $50 a tonne cif NWE.
This was up from Friday's trades at premiums of $45-$46 a tonne.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Three jet fuel barges traded, at premiums to October ICE
gasoil futures of $96-$97 a tonne fob ARA. This was in line with
Friday's bids.
* BP was the only buyer. It bought a barge from Lufthansa
and two from Shell.
* No cargoes traded, but bids and offers came at premiums to
October ICE gasoil futures of $95-$101 a tonne fob ARA. Friday's
bid-offer range was wider at $93-$105 a tonne over.
* A jet fuel broker said it didn't look as if inventory
levels would improve any time soon as refineries continue to
maximise diesel production. "Added to that, there is upcoming
maintenance and the strength of the U.S. and Far East," he said.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $713-$716 a tonne fob ARA, up from
Friday's trades at $710-711 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $651.50-$652 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$645.25-648 a tonne fob ARA in the previous session.
