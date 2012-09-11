LONDON, Sept 11 European diesel refining margins rose on Tuesday, and traders saw potential for persisting strength in the north west though they were seen pressured in the Mediterranean. "North West Europe maintenance will be quite high, so differentials should strengthen, but Ras Lanuf (Libya) coming back and the light crude coming in will see the Med weaken," a trader said. He said that Mediterranean margins would be pressured by light sweet crude coming into the region from West Africa, which previously would have been shipped to the increasingly fuel self-sufficient United States. Crude oil and oil product inventories fell in August compared to July, data from Euroilstock showed. Fuel oil saw the biggest drop, sliding by 1.3 percent compared with July and falling 13.9 percent compared with August 2011, with a fire at Venezuelan refinery Amuay causing drawdowns in stocks globally. "The fire at the Venezuelan Amuay refinery will eventually affect regional fuel oil movements but in the immediate aftermath existing customers are being supplied from storage," BNP Paribas said in a note. GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded in the window, one at a discount to September ICE gasoil of $2.50 a tonne fob ARA, the other at October minus $5 a tonne. This was little changed from the $3 a tonne discount to September gasoil futures the previous day. * Shell bought a barge from Gunvor while Statoil bought from Vitol. * September ICE gasoil futures were up 0.81 percent at $996.25 a tonne at 1554 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.79 a barrel, up slightly from the $18.16 a barrel around the same time on Monday. * The contango at the front of the ICE gasoil curve retreated to nothing as expiry approached on Wednesday LGO-1=R. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Eight diesel barges traded in the window, all of which were intermediate quality. * The barges traded at ICE October gasoil futures of $35-$36.50 a tonne fob ARA, above the $32-$35 a tonne range on Monday. * Vitol sold five of the barges, with Statoil and Shell selling the others. Moran Stanley, Total and North Sea Group bought. * Vitol sold two cargo of diesel in North West Europe to Total at ICE gasoil futures plus $45 and $51 a tonne cif New respectively. Litasco also sold to Total at a premium of $50 a tonne. * No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded as there were no offers. There were no bids and there was a bid at a premium to ICE October gasoil futures of $21 a tonne. * Total bought a cargo of French winter diesel from Vitol at a premium to October ICE gasoil futures of $50 a tonne cif NWE. This was up from Friday's trades at premiums of $45-$46 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * One barge traded at CCM minus $1 a tonne cif NWE. This compared to the $96-$97 a tonne over October gasoil futures the previous day. * No jet fuel cargoes traded. There were bids from BP, Total and Morgan Stanley in the $94 to $96 a tonne fob ARA range over ICE October gasoil futures, and offers from Vitol at premiums of September plus $100 a tonne. * This compared to bids and offer premiums of $95-$101 a tonne fob ARA to October ICE gasoil futures on Monday. * These levels are relatively elevated. "Planned maintenance and low stocks are helping," a broker said. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $715-$716 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $713-$716 a tonne on Monday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $652-$652.75 a tonne fob ARA, up from $651.50-$652 a tonne the previous session. * "There is support everywhere, the arbitrage from the U.S. and the East doesn't look very good and stock levels are very low," said a trader. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)