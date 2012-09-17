LONDON, Sept 17 Diesel margins were supported by tight supply on Monday, with traders seeing scope for further strength. "North West Europe refinery maintenance will push the ARA/Rhine supply envelope short," a trader said. Limited supply due to refinery closures for maintenance in Europe, and recent outages in the Americas due to maintenance, a fire and a hurricane has pushed up margins for refiners, in some instances to multi-year highs. Oil trader Gunvor will shut its newly acquired Belgian refinery for planned maintenance work set to last around five weeks, trade sources said on Monday. Workers at Portuguese oil company Galp started a three-day strike on Monday that affected some of its crude refining operations, but the company said fuel supplies continued to flow normally. However fuel prices at close to all-time record levels was denting demand, and analysts said that this should limit growth in margins. "If the flat price of oil starts to pick-up on a QE theme we will not be bullish the gasoil crack, because flat price is already at a level the hurts oil demand and that will not improve on a QE rally," Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix in Zug said. "The Gasoil crack is already at a strong level and does not need to go at a much higher level to maximize production." India reduced subsidies for diesel last week, leading to raised prices, which many see as pressuring demand. "In line with the price changes, we expect diesel demand growth in India to slow down from this year's 10 percent to around 5.5 percent in 2013," said JBC Energy in a note to clients. Asia's oil refineries are readying to cash in on a diesel supply crunch that will keep prices high in the next few years as big regional consumers such as Australia step up imports, while refineries in Europe and Japan are closing down. GASOIL * One gasoil barge traded at a discount to the October ICE gasoil futures of $4 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's deals. North Sea Group sold the barge to Mercuria. * One barge of 50 ppm gasoil traded at a premium to October gasoil futures of $17.50 a tonne fob ARA, up 50 cents from the previous session. North Sea Group sold again to DS. * At 1542 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were down 0.32 percent at $1,010.25 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $18.94 a barrel, up slightly from $18.82 a barrel around the same time on Friday. * The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R was at $3.50, widening from Friday's close at $2.25 a tonne. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Eight diesel barges of intermediate quality traded. Vitol sold seven barges, while Unipec sold the other. Buyers were Total, SK Energy and Glencore. * The deals were done at premiums to October gasoil futures of $30-$31 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from the $29-30 a tonne seen in the previous session. * Vitol sold a cargo to Total at October ICE gasoil futures plus $43 a tonne cif NWE,and Shell sold to BP at ICE October gasoil futures plus $42 a tonne Cif NWE, in line with trades on Friday. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No barges traded in the window. There were offers at premiums to October ICE gasoil of $87-$89 a tonne fob ARA, to in line with the most recent offers, seen on Thursday. * No jet fuel cargoes traded either. Bids came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $84-$89 a tonne cif NWE, below the $90-$94 a tonne seen for bids on Friday. There was an offer at ICE October gasoil futures plus $86 a tonne cif NWE. * Illustrating the impact of high jet fuel prices, Qatar Airways, made a small net loss in the last financial year which ended in March because of high oil prices, its chief executive said on Monday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $719-$721 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $725-$726 a tonne on Friday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $660-$661 a tonne fob ARA, down from $663.50-$665 a tonne the previous session. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)