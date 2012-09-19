LONDON, Sept 19 Gasoil and diesel prices were steady to up on Wednesday due to refinery maintenance and as demand for the forthcoming winter begins to be felt, while jet fuel and fuel oil continued to lose ground with the end of summer. Several diesel cargoes were said to be on their way from the United States, traders said, but the arbitrage window could be closing as European diesel prices continue to come off recent highs. Egyptian state-owned EGPC awarded a small buy tender for jet fuel to Vitol earlier this week which will supply two cargoes this month, several traders said. The price on the deal was rumoured to be around $22 above the Mediterranean quote, but this could not be confirmed. The large 18 cargoes EGPC tender for gasoil has not yet been awarded. India's privately owned Essar Oil has sold two diesel cargoes in what would be its first exports in nearly two years, as domestic demand slowed due to heavy rainfall this month. This was also the first time that Essar Oil has sold a diesel cargo to the newly set up Saudi Aramco Products Trading Company. German heating oil stocks rose to 57 percent of tank capacity over the month of August, up from 56 percent in July, trade sources said on Wednesday. Distillate stockpiles dropped 322,000 barrels last week, compared with forecasts for a build of 1 million barrel, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. U.S. crude oil inventories soared, far more than forecast. GASOIL * One gasoil barge traded at a discount of $3.00 a tonne fob ARA to the October ICE gasoil futures unchanged from Wednesday. * Argos North Sea Group sold to Mercuria. * Two barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at October gasoil futures plus $29.00 a tonne fob ARA, up from a bid on Tuesday at $21.00. Lukoil and Phillips66 sold to Shell and Total. * At 1748 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were down 3.74 percent at $951.75 a tonne, following crashing crude oil futures, which fell on Saudi Arabia's pledge to potentially increase exports. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $19.28 a barrel, up from $18.98 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. * The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R widened to $5.00 a tonne from $3.75. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Fourteen diesel barges of intermediate quality traded. Vitol, AIC, Chevron, North Sea Group, Statoil, Unipec and Phillips66 sold most cargoes to Morgan Stanley, but also Mocoh Total and Glencore were buyers. * The deals were done at premiums to October gasoil futures of $34-36 a tonne fob ARA, up from $30.50-$31 a tonne fob ARA in the previous session. * Lukoil sold a cargo to SK Energy at October gasoil futures plus $39 a tonne cif Northwest Europe. * In the Mediterranean, Glencore sold a cargo to Trafigura at the cif Mediterranean quote minus $1.00 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Koch sold a barge to Vitol at October gasoil futures plus $79 a tonne fob ARA, down from presious offers at $85-$89 a tonne the previous day. * Vitol sold a cargo to BP at CCM plus $2.00. Other bids came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $77-$85 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $669-675 a tonne fob ARA, down from$699.75-$702 a tonne on Tuesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $617.50-$620 a tonne fob ARA, down from $643-$645 a tonne the day before. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)