LONDON, Sept 27 Diesel refining margins gained
on Thursday, with low inventories on both sides of the Atlantic
combining with seasonal maintenance to encourage traders to buy.
Maintenance at refineries around Europe will be particularly
supportive for diesel as hydrocrackers, which are used to make
the fuel, are being taken out of action.
"It will support the diesel differentials but weigh on
gasoil cracks," a traders said.
Gasoil is higher in sulphur than diesel and so is not so
affected by the loss of the hydrocrackers, which remove the
substance from the fuel.
Gasoil inventories independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub slipped 2 percent to 2.262
million
tonnes, the lowest since early August, independent Dutch analyst
Patrick Kulsen said on Thursday.
Kulsen said the wide backwardation of some $6.50 a tonne at
the front end of the ICE gasoil futures curve was deterring
storage. Fuel oil stocks also fell but jet fuel bounced.
EIA data on Wednesday showed an unexpected draw on distil
stocks. Analysts said that demand could be set to stay strong.
"We suspect that the estimate of exports (1.1 mb/d),
unchanged from elevated levels of a week earlier, is unlikely to
have been sustained and therefore believe apparent demand is
likely to have been understated," BNP Paribas said in a note to
clients.
GASOIL
* Three 0.1 percent gasoil barges traded at discounts to
October ICE gasoil futures of $2-$3 a tonne fob ARA, compared to
Wednesday's $2 discount.
* Gunvor sold, Glencore and Petroineos bought, while Vitol
appeared on both sides of trades.
* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded, but there were bids and
offers at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $36 a tonne
fob ARA at different times in the day, above the $34-$35 a tonne
range for trades the day before.
* At 1542 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up
1.95 percent at $981.00 a tonne.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $19.23 a barrel,
down slightly from $19.35 a barrel on Wednesday.
* The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R was at
around$6.75 a tonne, up from $6.25 a tonne the day before.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Two barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at
premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $38.50 a tonne fob
ARA, firmer than Wednesday's $36-$37 a tonne.
* Morgan Stanley bought from Vitol and Mercuria.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No jet fuel barges or cargoes traded in the window. The
previous day barges traded at a premium to October ICE gasoil
futures of $81 a tonne fob ARA.
* No cargoes traded either, but bids and offers came in the
$75-$79 a tonne cif NWE range, within the $74-$80 a tonne range
seen on Wednesday.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $675 a tonne fob ARA, up from $665 a
tonne the day before.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $626.50-$633 a tonne fob ARA, up from
the $615.50-$621 a tonne range the day before.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)