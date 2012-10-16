LONDON, Oct 16 Gasoil refining margins traded on
the ICE platform rose on Tuesday, boosted by a tight supply
outlook for distillates heading into the winter, with at least
one refiner reported to be extending maintenance plans.
Traders said that a planned outage at Ineos' Grangemouth
refinery would be extended until mid-November, adding to an
already tight supply outlook for distillate products in Europe.
Ineos could not immediately comment. In a separate issue
however, also indicating supplies are under pressure, a problem
at the same refinery at Grangemouth caused jet fuel shortages at
UK airports.
Edinburgh airport said jet fuel supplies were being rationed
on Tuesday because of a glitch discovered last week at a
Scottish refinery owned by Ineos, forcing the
refiner to halt deliveries.
Glasgow airport said it had been forced to rely on its own
contingency supplies to avert disruptions to its flight
schedule.
Ineos said the glitch affecting the production of jet fuel
had been resolved and deliveries to Scottish airports had
restarted.
GASOIL
* Four gasoil barges traded $13-$14 premiums to November ICE
gasoil futures, little changed from Monday's $11-$14 a tonne fob
ARA range.
* Vitol and Mercuria bought from Gunvor and North Sea Group.
* The bid/offer spread for 50 ppm gasoil barges was at
$31/$36 a tonne over November ICE gasoil futures, below Monday's
trade at $42 a tonne fob ARA.
* November ICE gasoil futures were up 0.45 percent
at $1,002.25 a tonne at 1634 GMT, defying losses in the
benchmark crude oil contract Brent.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.66 a
barrel around the same time, up from $18.13 a barrel at the
close on Monday.
* The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at
around $13.50 a tonne, about a dollar wider than the previous
afternoon.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Some 13 barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at
$32-$35 a tonne premiums to November ICE gasoil futures, down
from $39-$45 a tonne fob ARA on Monday.
* Unipec, Koch, Glencore, Litasco and North Sea Group sold
to Vitol, Morgan Stanley and Total.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two jet fuel barges traded at premiums to November ICE
gasoil futures of $90-$91 a tonne fob ARA, marginally below
Monday's $90-$92 a tonne fob ARA. BP bought both from Shell.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $650.50-$652 a tonne fob ARA, up
slightly from $648-$649.25 a tonne fob ARA on Monday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $617-$619 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$613.75-$616 a tonne fob ARA on Monday.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)