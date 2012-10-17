LONDON, Oct 17 Diesel and heating oil barge differentials in northwest Europe slipped on Wednesday, coming under pressure from an expected rise in imports which will provide relief after a prolonged period of extreme tightness. Diesel and 50 ppm gasoil differentials have come off substantially over the past week, with traders pointing to open arbitrages from Asia and the United States. One trader suggested U.S. inventories were being liquidated on the back of the earlier-than-expected return of Motiva's 325,000 barrels-per-day Port Arthur unit in December. The Energy Information Administration said that U.S. distillate stocks were down 2.22 million barrels week-on-week, exceeding a consensus forecast for a 1.2 million barrel draw. Output was up and domestic demand was down year-on-year, suggesting exports are rising. "Diesel is currently cratering - the arbs are open from both East and West," a broker said. "The U.S. in particular has weakened dramatically in the last two weeks, opening the arb from their side. This is in spite of major maintenance in northwest Europe continuing." Petroineos's Grangemouth refinery in Scotland is thought to be extending maintenance into mid-November. Meanwhile, a French court has rejected two bids for the erstwhile Petroplus refinery Petit-Couronne, which now faces closure if no buyer can be found by Nov. 5. A trader expressed surprise that 0.1 percent gasoil differentials had not come off as hard as diesel and 50 ppm, but suggested it could be an indication of local shortages. "(The only reason to buy gasoil now is) if you urgently need it to fulfil a contract and you cannot do it out of your own refinery or storage," he said. ICE gasoil backwardation remains relatively wide at around $13.50 a tonne for November/December. Water levels in the Upper Rhine have begun to retreat from highs at the weekend, allowing barge traffic to travel unhindered. Heavy rains in Switzerland last week bloated the river to unnavigable levels in some areas. Kaub in Germany reported water levels at 369cm on Oct. 14. These have now eased a little to 326cm. GASOIL * Four gasoil barges traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $10-$15 a tonne fob ARA, a wider range than Tuesday's $13-$14 premiums. * Vitol bought three barges from Gunvor, and Glencore bought one from North Sea Group. * One 50 ppm gasoil barge traded, with Vitol selling to North Sea Group at a $30 a tonne premium to November ICE gasoil futures. This was down from Tuesday's $31-$36 a tonne bid/offer range. * November ICE gasoil futures were down 0.57 percent at $997.50 a tonne at 1543 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $18.96 a barrel, slipping from $19.66 a barrel on Tuesday. * The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at around $13.50 a tonne, unchanged from Tuesday's level. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Nine barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $31-$32 a tonne fob ARA, down from $32-$35 a tonne on Tuesday. * Unipec, Litasco and North Sea Group sold to Shell, Vitol and Morgan Stanley. * At 1546 GMT, November ICE diesel futures were down 0.2 percent to $1,020.75 a tonne. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges traded as there were no offers. Bids came at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $85-$87 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from Tuesday's trades at $90-$91 a tonne premiums. * No cargoes traded either although bids and offers came at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $64-$75 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $646-$649 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's trades at $650.50-$652 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $613.75-$616 a tonne fob ARA, down from $617-$619 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)