LONDON, Oct 18 Gasoil and diesel differentials
were slightly firmer on Thursday, while traders focused on low
levels of stocks ahead of winter on both sides of the Atlantic.
An expected rise in imports pressured margins in the
previous session, but low supply ahead of the winter and limited
refining capacity came back into focus on Thursday.
Gasoil stocks fell to 1.999 million tonnes, their lowest
level since mid-January, data from independent oil analyst
Pieter Kulsen showed on Thursday.
European data pointing at lower car sales underlined the
grim outlook for demand for fuel.
"Demand for new cars was down 10.8 percent year-on-year over
the month, with the British market the only one to expand, while
Germany (-10.9 percent), France (-17.9 percent), Italy (-25.7
percent) and Spain (-36.8 percent) all faced a double-digit
downturn," JBC Energy said, citing data from the European
Automobile Manufacturers' Association.
GASOIL
* One gasoil barge traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil
futures of $14 a tonne fob ARA, at the upper end of the $10-$15
a tonne range on Wednesday.
* Gunvor sold to Mercuria.
* No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded. There was a bid/offer
range of $28/$37 a tonne over November ICE gasoil futures,
compared with the $30 a tonne premium traded on Wednesday.
* November ICE gasoil futures were down 0.13 percent
at $995.75 a tonne at 1539 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.38 a
barrel, up from the $18.79 a barrel close on Tuesday.
* The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at
around $15 a tonne, up from $13.50 a tonne on Wednesday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Seven barges of intermediate-quality diesel traded at
premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $30-$34 a tonne fob
ARA, slightly above the $31-$32 a tonne range on Wednesday.
* Litasco, AIC and North Sea Group sold to Shell, Morgan
Stanley, BP and Total.
* At 1545 GMT, November ICE diesel futures were down
0.3 percent to $1,007.00 a tonne.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two jet fuel barges traded at November ICE gasoil futures
plus $87 a tonne fob ARA, which compared with bids that came at
premiums of $85-$87 a tonne the day before.
* One cargo traded at CCM plus $4 a tonne, compared with
bids and offers the day before at premiums to November ICE
gasoil futures of $64-$75 a tonne cif NWE.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were discussed at $648 a tonne fob ARA, within
the $646-$649 a tonne range discussed the day before.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $612-$616 a tonne fob ARA, little
changed from $613.75-$616 a tonne on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)