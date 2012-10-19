LONDON, Oct 19 Diesel differentials rebounded on Friday, paring most of the week's losses, while gasoil margins traded on the ICE platform also recovered to trade over $20 a barrel during the session. Diesel differentials recovered from a near one-month low of $31.50 a tonne - touched earlier this week - to trade at $38/$41 a tonne in Friday's window. Despite the recovery however, the market for diesel was still several dollars lower on the week, as diesel differentials were trading in the region of $48.50 a tonne last Friday. "Very quiet day... given the decline on the week it's not a significant move," a distillates trader said. Monthly data by industry monitor Euroilstock showed European oil refiners ramped up output in September, focusing on the production of middle distillate products in response to an improvement in margins and a tight supply and demand balance. Distillate output in September was up 0.8 percent from the previous month and 5.1 percent higher on the year, while fuel oil production also rose, the data showed. GASOIL * No gasoil barges traded in Friday's window. The best bid came in at $14 a tonne, above the best offer at $12 a tonne premiums to November ICE gasoil futures. * Prices were little changed from Thursday's $14 a tonne fob ARA premiums. * No 50 ppm gasoil barges traded either. The bid/offer spread was at $32.50/$40 a tonne over November ICE gasoil futures, up from $28/$37 a tonne over November ICE gasoil futures on Thursday. * November ICE gasoil futures were down 0.58 percent at $990.75 a tonne at 1639 GMT. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $20.03 a barrel around the same time, up from $19.32 at the close on Thursday. * The backwardation for November/December LGO-1=R was at around $16.25 a tonne, 50 cents wider than the previous close. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Four barges of intermediate and winter-quality diesel traded at $38-$41 a tonne fob ARA over November ICE gasoil futures, up from $30-$34 a tonne fob ARA premiums on Thursday. * Morgan Stanley bought all four from North Sea Group, SKEE and AIC. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Three jet fuel barges traded at $81 a tonne over November ICE gasoil futures, down from $87 a tonne premiums on Thursday. * No cargoes traded. Vitol offered at CCM plus $8 a tonne, while Morgan Stanley, Shell and Total bid. Bids ranged from $55-$64 a tonne cif NWE over November ICE gasoil futures. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $640-$645 a tonne fob ARA, slightly below Thursday's discussion at $648 a tonne fob ARA. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $611-$612.50 a tonne fob ARA, slightly below Thursday's $612-$616 a tonne fob ARA range. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)