LONDON Oct 21 Diesel barge premiums to gasoil futures in northwest Europe dipped to fresh eight-month lows on Monday as demand in the region remained limited, traders said.

Differentials have steadily declined in recent weeks with large volumes of diesel arriving into Europe from Russia, Asia and the U.S. Gulf, covering for lower production in the region.

"The diesel differentials have reached levels similar to those observed in 2009, when we had floating storage," a trader said.

European refinery crude intake fell by five percent in September from a month earlier to 9.843 million barrels per day (bpd) as plants entered autumn maintenance, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed.

Crude intake was down 8.4 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Europe's refinery output was down 1.7 percent month on month at 10.716 million bpd, led by a 2.8 percent decline in oil fuels production.

Demand for jet fuel remained weak, but lower-than-expected import volumes in October, now seen at around 1.5 million tonnes, mean there is little available in the prompt market.

"We are back to hand to mouth buying. Anything in stock for most people will just go on to covering their own shorts," a trader said.

Litasco booked the MTM Yangon 40,000-tonne tanker to ship gasoil from Europe to Argentina, the first such cargo in a few months, traders and Reuters shipping data showed.

GASOIL

* Four barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $1.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from premiums of $0.50-$1 a tonne on Friday. Gunvor and BP sold to Vitol, Phillips 66 and Mocoh.

* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded.

* No gasoil cargoes traded.

* November ICE gasoil futures were up $1.75 to $941 a tonne at 1542 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack was at $15.68 a barrel, unchanged from Friday.

* November and December ICE gasoil futures were in a backwardation of $6.75 a tonne, up 50 cents.

DIESEL

* Some 25 barges of intermediate and winter quality diesel traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $11-$12 a tonne fob ARA, down from $12-$13 a tonne on Friday.

* Statoil, Trafigura, BP, Litasco and Vitol sold to Morgan Stanley, Shell, Cargill and Glencore.

* Three cargoes of British, French and German winter grade diesel traded, including two at $19 and $22 a tonne cif NWE above the November gasoil future. Vitol sold to Shell, Phillips 66 and Glencore.

* No cargoes traded in the Mediterranean.

JET FUEL

* No jet fuel barge traded as there were no offers. BP, Shell and Vitol bid for four barges at $62-$64 a tonne fob ARA above the November gasoil futures, compared with Friday's trade at $62 a tonne.

* No jet fuel cargoes traded either. Vitol offered one cargo at $73 a tonne cif NWE fob ARA above the November gasoil futures. Morgan Stanley and Vitol bid for four cargoes.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $598-$603 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $594-$601 a tonne on Friday.

* Barges of high sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $584 a tonne fob ARA, slightly up from $583-$583.50 a tonne.