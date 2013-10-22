LONDON Oct 22 Diesel barge premiums in northwest Europe slightly declined on Tuesday as demand in the region remained strong but while supplies were high.

Barge demand for German quality diesel rose in recent days, but premiums remained under pressure due to high import volumes, traders said.

Large refineries in the ARA hub, including BP's Rotterdam and Total's and Exxon's Antwerp, are planned to return from maintenance in the coming weeks, raising fears of a further rise in supplies.

A similar picture emerged in the Meditarannean. Demand for diesel was predominantely from Turkey, but supplies in the regions were ample with cargoes arriving from the U.S. Gulf as well as from the ARA hub, traders said.

"Turkey is buying but all the others are selling," a trader said.

Middle distillates prices are set to drop sharply in the next two years, according to U.S.-based consultancy ESAI Energy.

Diesel and jet fuel output from new refineries in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will cause middle distillate spreads to narrow as demand fails to keep pace with supply, it said.

"In almost all regions diesel spreads to crude will fall to five-year lows in 2015, spearheading the decline of refining profitability," said ESAI Energy's Andrew Reed.

GASOIL

* Four barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $0-$1.50 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $1.50 a tonne on Monday. Belgomine and Gunvor sold to Vitol, Litasco, Shell and Morgan Stanley.

* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded. There were no bids or offers

* No gasoil cargoes traded.

* November ICE gasoil futures were down $1.00 to $940.50 a tonne at 1558 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack was at $15.16 a barrel, slightly lower than a day earlier.

* November and December ICE gasoil futures were in a backwardation of $6.50 a tonne, down 25 cents.

DIESEL

* Eight barges of winter quality diesel traded at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $11-$12 a tonne fob ARA, compared with a range of $11-$12 a tonne on Monday.

* BP and Vitol sold to Glencore, Shell and Morgan Stanley.

* No cargoes traded in the Mediterranean as there were no offers.

JET FUEL

* Two jet fuel barge traded at $63 a tonne fob ARA above the November gasoil futures. LFC sold to Vitol, KLM sold to BP.

* No jet fuel cargoes traded. Vitol offered one cargo at $73 a tonne cif Rotterdam above the November gasoil futures. Morgan Stanley, Shell and Vitol bid for five cargoes.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $600-$610 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $598-$603 a tonne on Monday.

* Barges of high sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $581.75-$582.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from $584 a tonne.