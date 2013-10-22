LONDON Oct 22 Diesel barge premiums in
northwest Europe slightly declined on Tuesday as demand in the
region remained strong but while supplies were high.
Barge demand for German quality diesel rose in recent days,
but premiums remained under pressure due to high import volumes,
traders said.
Large refineries in the ARA hub, including BP's Rotterdam
and Total's and Exxon's Antwerp, are planned to return from
maintenance in the coming weeks, raising fears of a further rise
in supplies.
A similar picture emerged in the Meditarannean. Demand for
diesel was predominantely from Turkey, but supplies in the
regions were ample with cargoes arriving from the U.S. Gulf as
well as from the ARA hub, traders said.
"Turkey is buying but all the others are selling," a trader
said.
Middle distillates prices are set to drop sharply in the
next two years, according to U.S.-based consultancy ESAI Energy.
Diesel and jet fuel output from new refineries in Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will cause middle distillate
spreads to narrow as demand fails to keep pace with supply, it
said.
"In almost all regions diesel spreads to crude will fall to
five-year lows in 2015, spearheading the decline of refining
profitability," said ESAI Energy's Andrew Reed.
GASOIL
* Four barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded in the window at
premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $0-$1.50 a tonne fob
ARA, compared with $1.50 a tonne on Monday. Belgomine and Gunvor
sold to Vitol, Litasco, Shell and Morgan Stanley.
* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded. There were no bids or
offers
* No gasoil cargoes traded.
* November ICE gasoil futures were down $1.00 to
$940.50 a tonne at 1558 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack was at $15.16 a barrel,
slightly lower than a day earlier.
* November and December ICE gasoil futures were in a
backwardation of $6.50 a tonne, down 25 cents.
DIESEL
* Eight barges of winter quality diesel traded at premiums
to November ICE gasoil futures of $11-$12 a tonne fob ARA,
compared with a range of $11-$12 a tonne on Monday.
* BP and Vitol sold to Glencore, Shell and Morgan Stanley.
* No cargoes traded in the Mediterranean as there were no
offers.
JET FUEL
* Two jet fuel barge traded at $63 a tonne fob ARA above the
November gasoil futures. LFC sold to Vitol, KLM sold to BP.
* No jet fuel cargoes traded. Vitol offered one cargo at $73
a tonne cif Rotterdam above the November gasoil futures. Morgan
Stanley, Shell and Vitol bid for five cargoes.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low sulphur fuel oil with 1 percent sulphur
content were discussed at $600-$610 a tonne fob ARA, compared
with $598-$603 a tonne on Monday.
* Barges of high sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur
content traded at $581.75-$582.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$584 a tonne.