LONDON Dec 5 Diesel barge differentials in northwest Europe rose on Thursday amid very thin trade as ongoing disruptions at BP's Rotterdam refinery and a nearing storm limited demand.

Diesel barge loading continued to be disrupted at BP's <BP.L 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Rotterdam refinery, with traders expecting 2 to 3 days of delays.

Hurricane-force winds that have battered northern Europe have had no impact on tanker movement in the ARA ports, according to port officials, but traders feared disruptions in the coming days.

"Ship pilot services might be suspended later when the wind really is at full force," one trader said.

The storm is expected to peak at 0500 and 1700 on Friday, but for the time being, no special precautionary measures have been taken but the "normal protocols for stormy weather" will be applied, Antwerp port spokeswoman Tine Vandendriessche said.

Gasoil stocks independently held at Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub slipped 0.9 percent last week to 1.673 million tonnes, a fresh five-year low, data from Dutch oil consultant Pieter Kulsen showed.

Stocks of gasoil, which is used for heating, were at their lowest level since Nov. 20, 2008, the data showed.

"Heating demand along the Rhine, despite slightly cooler weather, is still slack," Kulsen said.

"We are ending the year so a number of players, for fiscal reasons, try to reduce stocks to the end of the year... Importers don't have any real incentives to replenish stocks."

Forecasts for a mild winter and subsequent lower consumption of heating oil in Europe is likely to bring more bad news for the region's refineries, which have seen profits crushed in recent months by waves of product imports.

GASOIL

* No barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded.

* No gasoil cargoes trades in northwest Europe or the Mediterranean.

* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded.

* By 1723 GMT December ICE gasoil futures were down $6.25 a tonne at $941.00 a tonne.

* The ICE gasoil crack was at $15.27 a barrel, up from $14.82 a barrel on Wednesday.

* December and January ICE gasoil futures were in a contango of $1.25 a tonne, unchanged.

DIESEL

* One diesel barge traded at $14 a tonne fob ARA above December gasoil futures, up from $11-$13 a tonne on Wednesday. Vitol sold to TPR.

* Litasco sold to Mercuria one cargo of French spec diesel at $23 a tonne cif Le Havre above the January gasoil futures.

* No cargoes traded in the Mediterranean. There were no offers while ENI, Total and ERG bid for four cargoes.

JET FUEL

* BP sold to Shell two jet fuel barges on a formula pricing basis.

* No cargoes traded. There were no offers while Trafigura and BP bid for one cargo cif Le Havre each.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were bid at $619 a tonne fob ARA.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $578.25-$579.25 a tonne fob ARA, down from 583-$584 a tonne.