LONDON Dec 6 Distillates barge differentials in northwest Europe declined on Friday as demand for diesel and heating oil in key markets remained weak.

A storm that hit northern Europe in recent days has done little to spark buying of heating oil or kerosene in the region, traders said.

"There is still no German or Swiss interest, we had some Belgium buying interest in diesel," a trader said.

Diesel barge loading at BP's 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) Rotterdam refinery continued to be disrupted, with 4-5 days of waiting for barge loadings, traders and operators said.

Diesel exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe are expected to decline in December to around 2 million tonnes, down from almost 3 million tonnes in November, traders said.

The drop in volume is still not expected to spark a rise in European diesel prices due to weak demand, traders said.

GASOIL

* No barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded.

* No gasoil cargoes trades in northwest Europe or the Mediterranean. Mercuria bid for two cargoes of French spec gasoil, including one at $7 a tonne cif La Pallice above the January gasoil futures.

* Barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at $7 a tonne above the December gasoil futures.

* By 1701 GMT December ICE gasoil futures were down $3.50 a tonne at $940.25 a tonne.

* The ICE gasoil crack was at $15.17 a barrel, down from $15.27 a barrel on Thursday.

* December and January ICE gasoil futures were in a contango of $1.25 a tonne, unchanged.

DIESEL

* Diesel barge traded at $12 a tonne fob ARA above December gasoil futures, down from $14 a tonne on Thursday.

* Vitol sold to Total one cargo in the Mediterranean cif Lavera.

* No cargoes traded in northwest Europe.

JET FUEL

* BP sold to Shell two jet fuel barges on a formula pricing basis.

* No cargoes traded in northwest Europe. There were no offers while Trafigura and BP bid for three cargoes.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $612 a tonne fob ARA.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $578-$579 a tonne fob ARA, compared with $578.25-$579.25 a tonne on Thursday.