LONDON Dec 6 Distillates barge differentials in
northwest Europe declined on Friday as demand for diesel and
heating oil in key markets remained weak.
A storm that hit northern Europe in recent days has done
little to spark buying of heating oil or kerosene in the region,
traders said.
"There is still no German or Swiss interest, we had some
Belgium buying interest in diesel," a trader said.
Diesel barge loading at BP's 400,000 barrel per day
(bpd) Rotterdam refinery continued to be disrupted, with 4-5
days of waiting for barge loadings, traders and operators said.
Diesel exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe are
expected to decline in December to around 2 million tonnes, down
from almost 3 million tonnes in November, traders said.
The drop in volume is still not expected to spark a rise in
European diesel prices due to weak demand, traders said.
GASOIL
* No barges of 0.1 percent gasoil traded.
* No gasoil cargoes trades in northwest Europe or the
Mediterranean. Mercuria bid for two cargoes of French spec
gasoil, including one at $7 a tonne cif La Pallice above the
January gasoil futures.
* Barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at $7 a tonne above the
December gasoil futures.
* By 1701 GMT December ICE gasoil futures were down
$3.50 a tonne at $940.25 a tonne.
* The ICE gasoil crack was at $15.17 a barrel,
down from $15.27 a barrel on Thursday.
* December and January ICE gasoil futures were in a contango of $1.25 a tonne, unchanged.
DIESEL
* Diesel barge traded at $12 a tonne fob ARA above December
gasoil futures, down from $14 a tonne on Thursday.
* Vitol sold to Total one cargo in the Mediterranean cif
Lavera.
* No cargoes traded in northwest Europe.
JET FUEL
* BP sold to Shell two jet fuel barges on a formula pricing
basis.
* No cargoes traded in northwest Europe. There were no
offers while Trafigura and BP bid for three cargoes.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $612 a tonne fob ARA.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $578-$579 a tonne fob ARA, compared
with $578.25-$579.25 a tonne on Thursday.