LONDON, Jan 4 Fuel oil barge prices continued to gain support on Wednesday from the planned Petroplus refineries shut down but no gasoil and diesel barges traded, whilst jet fuel prices continued to suffer from lack of demand.

Petroplus's decision to shut down its Petit Couronne (France), Antwerp (Belgium), and Cressier (Switzerland) refineries has pushed up fuel oil prices as heavier refined products are seen leaving the market over the quarter.

Heating oil is also thought likely to be impacted, but gasoil backwardation narrowed again today and there was no barge trading in the window.

Traders said gasoil cargo demand was still coming from West Africa and North Africa, although activity remained thin following the Christmas break. Egypt is seeking about 120,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for delivery in late January.

In the domestic European markets, analysts at Commerzbank said weak economic activity was likely to put pressure on demand for middle distillates over the coming quarter.

GASOIL

* No gasoil barges traded in the window but earlier in the day prices were seen at premiums to January ICE gasoil futures of $1-$2 a tonne fob ARA, about 50 cents higher than on Tuesday.

* January ICE gasoil futures were up 1.21 percent at $965 a tonne by 1705 GMT.

* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R or premium to Brent crude futures was at $16.45 a barrel, slipping from about $16.62 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday.

* The backwardation for January/February LGO-1=R rowed back to $3.25 a tonne from $7 a tonne in the previous session.

* No barges of 50 ppm heating oil traded once again.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* No diesel barges traded either, with differentials seen unchanged from Tuesday at around $11-$14 a tonne fob ARA over the January ICE gasoil futures, according to morning price talk.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* KLM sold 2,000 tonnes of jet fuel to BP in the window, at a premium to January ICE gasoil of $48 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's offer at a premium of $57 a tonne fob ARA.

* Vitol bought a cargo from BP at a premium to January ICE gasoil of $55 a tonne cif NWE. This was slightly up from Tuesday's offers in the $51-$54 a tonne cif NWE range.

* A trader said there was little buying interest at present, and both the northwest Europe and Mediterranean markets are well supplied.

* "Supply is likely to remain good over January, with pricing in the East still weak," he said. "The European winter also looks to be continuing warmish leading to less dual fuel demand (for heating). A cold snap would change this, obviously."

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $694-$696 a tonne fob ARA, up from $690.50-$691.50 a tonne on Tuesday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content also rose in price, trading at $661-$665 a tonne fob ARA, up from $651-$654.50 a tonne in the previous session.

* Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch see residual fuel oil cracks gaining some support in the first quarter as a result of the Petroplus refinery shut downs, as heavier product barrels are removed from the market. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)