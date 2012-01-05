LONDON, Jan 5 Gasoil barge prices in North
West Europe fell on Thursday amid slack demand for heating fuels
because of tempered winter weather, together with a
larger-than-expected build in weekly distillate stockpiles in
the United States.
Gasoil barge discounts to ICE gasoil futures widened during
the session to between minus $3.00-$1.50 a tonne, down from
premiums over ICE at the beginning of the week of $1-$1.50 a
tonne.
"On gasoil we have the threat of Petroplus (supporting) but
good Russian arrivals in NWE prior to Christmas and demand is
poor due to warm weather. Hence the fall in backwardation on the
futures," a trader said.
In the United States, distillate stockpiles including
heating oil and diesel, rose 3.22 million barrels, versus
expectations for an 800,000 barrel build.
In Europe, on the other hand, inventories of gasoil in the
main oil hub of ARA fell by 4.2 percent to lows not seen since
early November, according to data from independent oil analyst
Pieter Kulsen.
Inventories dropped to 1.937 million tonnes from last week's
levels of 2.022 million tonnes and were well below last year's
average of 2.482 million tonnes.
Kulsen said stocks were being hit by backwardation, a
structure where the future price of gasoil is cheaper than the
immediate contract, and also affected by weak demand amid benign
winter temperature.
Traders said the weak demand due to the mild weather is
weighing on barge differentials, although demand from the
Mediterranean is supportive.
According to forecasts by the UK's Met Office, this year
could become one of the top 10 hottest since 1850.
On the supply front, embattled Petroplus said that Petit
Couronne plant in France was in the process of being safely shut
down and Belgium would shut down "within days", while
Switzerland's Cressier plant would continue to operate until
Jan. 19.
GASOIL
* Activity picked up in the gasoil barge window after
yesterday's lack of trades, with Vitol selling four barges.
* Gunvor bought one at a discount to ICE gasoil futures of
$1.50 a tonne, Shell bought another two at the same price and BP
bought the last one at a discount of January ICE minus $3 a
tonne fob ARA.
* January ICE gasoil futures were up 0.57 percent at
$970 a tonne by 1713 GMT, having touched intra-day highs not
seen since Dec. 5 of $976.75 a tonne earlier in the session.
* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R or premium to Brent crude
futures was at $16.31 a barrel by the same time, firmer from
Wednesday's close at $15.33 a barrel.
* The backwardation for January/February LGO-1=R continued
to shrink to stand at $1.75 a tonne by 1715 GMT, shrinking from
the previous session's close of $3.50 a tonne.
* There were again no trades of 50 ppm heating oil barges,
continuing a trend this week.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* For the second day running, there were no deals in the
diesel barge window. The last trades on Tuesday were at around
$11-$14 a tonne fob ARA over the ICE gasoil futures.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* BP sold a 2,000 tonnes barge to Vitol in the window priced
at a premium of $52 a tonne fob ARA over ICE gasoil futures,
firmer from Wednesday's price of $48 a tonne.
* Vitol was again a buyer on the cargo front, booking one
from Stasco at January ICE gasoil plus $57 a tonne cif NWE, and
above the previous session's $55 a tonne.
* "Renewed buying is in the air due to a combination of
recent low differentials and a contango market," a trader said.
FUEL OIL
* Fuel oil barge prices are expected to continue to be well
supporter because of the Petroplus refinery shut downs.
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $693.00-$693.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$694-$696 a tonne the previous session.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur
content inched down slightly, trading at $660.00-$664.00 a tonne
fob ARA, versus $661-$665 a tonne the previous session.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)