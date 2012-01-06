LONDON, Jan 6 Gasoil refining margins were little changed at discounted levels on Friday as persistently mild weather and sluggish economic growth in Europe offset worries about supply due to Petroplus refinery closures.

Jet fuel prices were also under pressure, with Deutsche Bank saying that the outlook for the rest of the year looks fairly downbeat.

"Prospects for air traffic growth this year appear grim given the macro economic outlook for 2012. This paints a weak picture for the jet fuel market," it said in a note to clients.

It was less pessimistic about prospects for gasoil.

"Although gasoil will not be left unscathed from slower growth, we expect the impact on gasoil demand growth trends will be somewhat muted given the relative resilience of emerging market growth relative to the western world."

Prices were supported to some extent by problems facing the European refining industry.

Swiss refiner Petroplus is in the process of ceasing production at its French Petit-Couronne refinery and its plants in Cressier, Switzerland, and Antwerp, Belgium after bankers froze the credit facilities that it used to purchase oil.

Trade sources also cited a shutdown of the FCC and a crude distillation unit at Repsol's 220,000 barrel-per-day Bilbao refinery for a month. The refinery was closed for four and a half days over the Christmas period due to a strike.

GASOIL

* Some nine barges changed hands, with Vitol, Mabanaft, Hetco, Vitol and Morgan Stanley selling to Gunvor, Shell and BP.

* Prices were in line with trade the previous session at January ICE gasoil futures minus $3 a tonne fob ARA.

* January ICE gasoil futures were down 0.7 percent at $960 a tonne by 1741 GMT.

* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, was at $16.40, just shy of Thursday's close of $16.82 a barrel.

* The backwardation for January/February LGO-1=R shrunk to just 25 cents a tonne by 1713 GMT, down from $1.75 around the same time the previous day.

* One 50 ppm heating oil barge traded at ICE January gasoil futures plus $12. North Sea group sold to BP.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* There was one cargo traded at ICE gasoil futures plus $27 a tonne cif NWE. Gunvor bought from Litasco.

* No barge trades were seen.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* One cargo traded in the window at ICE gasoil futures plus $59.50 a tonne cif NWE, above the $57 a tonne premium seen on Thursday. BP sold the cargo to Shell.

* No barges traded in the window.

* "There's still some demand showing ... but I don't think anyone needs to (sell) at the moment, and differentials are creeping up, so any possible sellers are holding off for now," a trader said.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $688 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $693.00-$693.50 a tonne seen on Thursday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content gained slightly, trading at $662-$666.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from $660.00-$664.00 a tonne on Thursday. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jane Baird)