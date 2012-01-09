LONDON, Jan 9 Gasoil and diesel
differentials rose on Monday in northwest Europe due to concerns
about tighter supply driven by refinery closures and maintenance
and reductions in cargoes expected from both the United States
and India.
In addition, following a week of lacklustre demand traders
said that more buyers were coming to the market, with one saying
that the Greeks were buying more.
With a reduction in the number of middle distillates cargoes
arriving from the West Coast of India over the coming month, the
middle distillates trader said it was looking easier to shift
cargoes at a more aggressive price.
"In particular from next month it will be interesting to
keep an eye on diesel and just how much is affected by the west
coast of India turnarounds," he added.
In terms of diesel cargoes coming to Europe from the United
States in January, he said the numbers seem to be down on
previous months as other markets are pulling more.
"The Caribbean and South America are still pulling a fair
amount and we are seeing more diesel and jet being pulled into
Canada," he said.
Planned maintenance and refinery closures were expected to
tighten the market further. "Resupply looks difficult
currently," another products trader said, adding that freight
was expensive.
The market continued to eye developments at Petroplus
, which is in the process of ceasing production at its
French Petit-Couronne refinery and its plants in Cressier,
Switzerland, and Antwerp, Belgium.
Other European refineries also felt the pressure, with
Repsol halting one of two crude distillation units at its
220,000 barrels per day Bilbao refinery for at least two months
due to poor margins.
"European refineries left and right are closing down due to
the combination of credit crunch, low consumer demand, no winter
and lack of a positive processing margin," said Olivier Jakob,
analyst at Petromatrix.
GASOIL
* There was very little activity in the window for gasoil
barges, with just one trade. Morgan Stanley sold a barge to
Gunvor at a flat price to January ICE gasoil futures. This is up
from Friday's discounts of $3 a tonne fob ARA.
* January ICE gasoil futures were down 0.25 percent
at $961 a tonne by 1641 GMT.
* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude
futures, was at $16.76 a barrel, up from $16.40 in Friday's
session.
* The curve has flipped into a contango for January/February
LGO-1=R of $1 a tonne, from a backwardation of just 25 cents a
tonne around the same time on Friday.
* Two 50 ppm heating oil barges traded at premiums to ICE
January gasoil futures of $13-$14, up from a premium of $12 a
tonne fob ARA in the previous session. North Sea Group sold both
barges to Mabanaft.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Four diesel barges traded in the window at $21 a tonne fob
ARA over January ICE gasoil futures, up from $11-$14 over last
Tuesday.
* Litasco sold two barges to Morgan Stanley, Licorne sold
one to Mabanaft and Hetco sold one to Glencore.
* In the northwest Europe market Koch bought a cargo of
diesel from Vitol, at a premium of $31 a tonne cif to January
ICE gasoil futures. This is up from Friday's trade at a premium
of $27 a tonne cif NWE.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* One barge of 2,800 tonnes traded in the window, with
Glencore selling to Shell at a premium to January ICE gasoil
futures of $58 a tonne fob ARA.
* No cargoes traded in the window.
* Jet fuel was supported by renewed buying interest in
Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, a trader said, whilst
tensions around Iran also helped boost prices because of
possible military buying.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $688 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Friday's
trades.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur
content changed hands at $661.50-$673.50 a tonne fob ARA,
compared with Friday's $662-$666.50 a tonne.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)