LONDON, Jan 12 Gasoil refining margins
narrowed on Thursday as distillates lagged gains in crude.
The supply outlook in the region tightened however, as
Swiss-based refiner Petroplus faced mounting difficulty
with the operations of its five plants.
On Thursday, a Petroplus union said its workers were
witholding stock at the company's Antwerp refinery to ensure
that provision is made for payments to staff.
"We want to keep this stock on the site to guarantee whatever
happens that there is enough stock to be sold to generate
money," a spokesman for the BBTK union said on Thursday.
Two of the refiners plants have been shut down, while a
third will operate until stocks run out and capacity at
remaining two at Coryton in the U.K. and Ingholstadt in Germany
has been cut to around half.
Falling gasoil stocks independently held in
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) also contributed to a tighter
supply outlook on Thursday, with inventories falling by over
five percent week-on-week.
But on the demand side, mild weather is set to persist and
is weighing on consumption, Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said
on Thursday.
"The end-consumer also still has sufficient stocks
available, so they are not inclined to replenish stocks, so
inventories at ARA have come down as well," he said.
GASOIL
* Two gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to
February ICE gasoil futures of $1-$2 a tonne. On Wednesday
barges traded at -$1.25 to $1 a tonne differentials to January
ICE gasoil futures.
* Physical deliveries of gasoil for the January futures
contract fell to 167,000 tonnes, or 1,670 lots, the
InterContinental Exchange said on Thursday.
* Febraury ICE gasoil futures were trading at $971 a
tonne at 1715 GMT, above an opening price of $965.50 a tonne.
* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude
futures, was at $16.64 a barrel, down from $18.13 a barrel at
the end of trade on Wednesday.
* The February/March LGO-1=R spread remained backwardated
at $2.50 a tonne.
* No 50 ppm heating oil barges traded on Thursday. Barges
last traded on Wednesday at $12 a tonne fob ARA over January ICE
gasoil futures.
* There were no bids or offers for cargoes in the window for
northwest Europe, while in the Mediterranean, Gunvor was seen
offering a cargo.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Six diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to
February ICE gasoil of $17-$19 a tonne fob ARA, down from
$20-$21 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday.
* Hetco, Statoil, Gunvor and North Sea Group sold to
ConocoPhilips, BP and Omneo Trading.
* There were no bids or offers for cargoes in the window in
northwest Europe. In the Mediterranean, Eminent and Repsol each
offered a cargo, while BP bid for a cargo French winter grade
diesel.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* One barge of jet fuel traded in the window at $60 a tonne
over February ICE gasoil futures, down from $62-$64 a tonne on
Wednesday.
* Listasco sold the barge to Morgan Stanley.
* No cargoes traded in the window, but BP bid at as high as
$67 a tonne over February ICE gasoil futures, while Gunvor
withdrew an offer of $70 a tonne over February futures.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $688-$689 a tonne, up from $681 a tonne fob
ARA on Wednesday.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $678-$685 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$675-$680 a tonne fob ARA the previous session.
* Demand for deliveries of HSFO in the East is tightening
supply in Europe and narrowing the differential between HSFO and
LSFO.
