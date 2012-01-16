LONDON, Jan 16 Middle distillate differentials slipped on Monday as weak demand continued to dog the market, with high outright prices deterring European consumers from restocking their heating oil tanks.

German residential heating oil tanks fell to 57 percent of capacity at the start of January, from 59 percent at the start of December, a trade source said. Households have continued to draw down from stocks against a backdrop of unseasonably mild winter temperatures.

"Gasoil has been suffering from low demand due to a warm winter so far in North West Europe, although temperatures are now starting to fall," said a products trader.

On the diesel side, Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix, noted that diesel premiums had risen from their December lows, but added that they "cannot be described as strong".

He pointed out that the eurozone weighted average of diesel prices at the pump reached an all-time record high in the first week of the year and said this would not help demand.

GASOIL

* Four gasoil barges traded in the window at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures of between $3-$4 a tonne fob ARA, compared with discounts of $3 a tonne fob ARA on Friday.

* Mabanaft and Hetco sold the barges to Gunvor.

* February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.47 percent at $957 a tonne at 1637 GMT.

* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude futures, was up at $17.37 a barrel from $17.12 a barrel around the same time on Friday.

* The February/March LGO-1=R spread remained backwardated at $1.25 a tonne, but had narrowed from $1.75 a tonne on Friday. The March/April spread is also in backwardation, of $1.75 a tonne, and April/May is at $3 a tonne.

* No 50 ppm heating oil barges traded.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Three diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to February ICE gasoil futures of $17 a tonne fob ARA, slightly down from Friday's $17-$18 a tonne range.

* North Sea Group sold all the barges, with Vitol, Conoco and BP buying.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* No jet fuel barges traded in the window, but bids came at premiums to February ICE gasoil futures of $59-$60 a tonne fob ARA, down from Friday's trades at $62 a tonne over February ICE gasoil futures.

* A broker said that a bit more demand was now being seen following the Christmas lull. "There is a bit of buying and selling interest but the levels are currently a little apart," he added.

* There were also no cargo trades, but bids came at premiums to February ICE gasoil futures of $65-$66.50 a tonne cif NWE, down from Friday's bid at a premium of $67 a tonne.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $672-$681 a tonne fob ARA, with prices pushing wider from Friday's trades at $677-$679 a tonne.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $672.25-$679 a tonne fob ARA, up from Friday's trades at $663-$671 a tonne.

* High sulphur fuel oil remains in tight supply at Rotterdam, with good volumes still going to Asia.

* "Fuel oil inventories in the ARA area continue to trend at the lower end of their five-year range," noted Harry Tchilinguirian and Gareth Lewis-Davies, oil analysts at BNP Paribas.

* "They are unlikely to recover with refinery closures in Europe restricting domestic supply and supporting stronger cracks," they added. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)