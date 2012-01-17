LONDON, Jan 17 ICE gasoil cracks fell on
Tuesday, reaching an intra day low of $16.24 a barrel, as demand
remains lacklustre amid strong price environment amid
above-average winter weather.
The March refining margin contract fell to around $16.52 a
barrel by 1728 GMT on Tuesday amid weak regional demand. On the
physical front, heating oil markets remained subdued as
consumers, particularly in the key European market of Germany,
put off restocking.
"The temperatures in Germany have remained above normal in
the first half of January hence we can expect that the
end-January German consumer stocks will stay within the 52
percent to 55 percent range of the last two years,"
Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said.
Middle distillate supply pressures could also increase after
a joint venture partner in Libya's Ras Lanuf refinery said it
expected the plant to resume output 'within months' and added it
will be expanded to double its current capacity over four years.
"The U.S. arb is staying open, the Russians are pumping
loads and demand is staying poor," one broker said.
GASOIL
* Volumes remained unseasonally low on Tuesday, with no
gasoil barges traded in the window, according to brokers. On
Monday, four traded at discounts to February ICE gasoil futures
of between $3-$4 a tonne fob ARA.
* February ICE gasoil futures fell by 0.68 percent
to $952.25 a tonne fob ARA at 1716 GMT.
* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R, or premium to Brent crude
futures, fell to $16.48 a barrel by the same time, down from
Monday's close at $17.49. The contract has followed a recent
downward trend after it settled at highs not seen since November
last year of $29.28 last Thursday.
* The February/March LGO-1=R spread was in contango on
Tuesday at around $1 a tonne by 1719 GMT. It settled in
backwardation of $1 a tonne on Monday.
* Shell sold a barge of 50 ppm heating oil, the German
specification, to Total at a premium of $10 a tonne fob ARA over
ICE gasoil futures. No barges traded on Monday.
* Demand for heating oil in Germany, Europe's key market,
remains slack.
* "If you have no cash, and fear for your job and there is
any oil in your tank, why bother if temperatures aren't even
seasonably cold," one broker said. "A full tank is a luxury
these days, so is a half-full one".
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* North Sea Group sold a 2,000 tonnes diesel barge to Van
Raak at premiums to February ICE gasoil futures of $17.25 a
tonne for loading Jan. 20-24. T
* This compares with prices on Monday of $17 a tonne albeit
in higher volumes.
* Vitol provisionally booked a diesel cargo in North West
Europe from Koch at February ICE gasoil plus $25 a tonne cif NWE
for delivery on Jan. 27-31.
* In the Mediterranean, Repsol booked a cargo from BP at Feb
ICE gasoil plus $26 a tonne.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two jet fuel barges traded in the window, with Shell
selling both to BP at premiums over ICE gasoil of $63 a tonne
fob ARA. There were no trades on Monday but the last known
window trades were at over $59-$60 a tonne.
* On the cargo front, Morgan Stanley sold a cargo to BP at
$69 a tonne cif NWE over ICE gasoil. No cargoes traded on
Monday, but bids were at between $65.00-$66.50 a tonne.
* Demand was lacklustre into the first quarter of the year
as consumers cut back on airline travel while the warmer
temperatures have dampened demand for kerosene, which can be
used as domestic heating oil in the UK.
* March jet swaps were quoted at around $74.75 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $678.00-$679.25 a tonne fob ARA, in a tighter
range than yesterday's price talk of $672-$681 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content were done at $670-$678 a tonne fob ARA, softer
than Monday's $672.25-$679 levels.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)