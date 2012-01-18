LONDON, Jan 18 ICE gasoil futures continued to weaken against crude oil on Wednesday, sending refining margins to the lowest in a fortnight as mild weather and weak prospects for growth weighed on demand.

Overall, the outlook for heating oil appeared more downbeat than for oil, as falling gas prices are expected to add to pressure in a mild winter.

"This [gas prices on a declining trend] could start to put some additional pressure on coal prices in the Atlantic Basin, in heating oil and in naphtha as natural gas will be the preferred feedstock," Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix wrote in a note.

The demand outlook for crude oil was also weaker, according to the International Energy Agency, the energy policy adviser to 28 industrialised nations.

The agency said oil demand is falling for the first time since the global economic crisis of 2008-2009, and warned mild weather, high oil prices and the increasing likelihood of a global recession will depress demand this year.

High-sulphur fuel oil margins in contrast continued to trade near multi-month highs on Wednesday, supported by bookings to Asia, but traders were measured in their expectations that spreads would remain as wide for much longer.

"Depends on lot on whether the Mediterranean or U.S. will open again," said a fuel oil trader, adding that a return of the contango structure in Brent may have limited impact on the fuel oil curve.

"We have seen backwardation on fuel oil and contango on Brent before. It helps for sure, but not a guarantee."

GASOIL

* Barge market volumes recovered on Wednesday, although differentials slipped to minus $4-$4.25 a tonne against February ICE gasoil future, down from $3.50 a tonne a day earlier.

* Shell and Mabanaft sold to Gunvor and North Sea Group.

* In the market for 50 ppm gasoil, differentials fell to $9 a tonne over ICE gasoil futures, slipping by a $1 a tonne. North Sea Group sold to Mabanaft and Litasco sold to Total.

* February ICE gasoil futures fell 1.21 percent to $941.25 a tonne at 1729 GMT.

* ICE gasoil's crack LGO-LCO1=R fell to $15.71 a barrel, down from $16.42 a barrel at the previous close.

* The ICE gasoil crack, or premium to Brent crude futures, has slipped by almost 20 percent over five sessions after touching a peak of $19.28 a barrel last Thursday.

* The February/March LGO-1=R spread was in contango on Tuesday at around $1.75 a tonne around the same time, slightly wider than on Tuesday afternoon.

* There were no bids or offers in the cargo market in the north, while in the Mediterranean Total offered a cargo.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Diesel barge premiums also fell, dropping to $16 a tonne over ICE futures, down from premiums of $17.25 a tonne on Tuesday.

* Mabanaft offered a cargo at $26 a tonne over ICE futures, while Vitol was seen offering French winter diesel in the window.

* On Tuesday, Vitol booked a diesel cargo from Koch at February ICE gasoil plus $25 a tonne cif NWE.

* In the Mediterranean, Vitol and Eminent offered cargoes, while Erg bid for a cargo. Total withdrew a bid.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* Two jet fuel barges traded in the window at $66 a tonne fob ARA premiums, up from $63 a tonne on Tuesday.

* Total sold both barges to Morgan Stanley.

* In the cargo market, BP bid up to $71 a tonne over ICE futures, while Vitol bid up to as high as $68 a tonne premiums. Vitol also offered a cargo during the window.

* March jet swaps were quoted at around $74.75 a tonne late on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous session.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur were discussed at $672-$676 a tonne fob ARA, down from $678.00-$679.25 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $661-$671 a tonne fob ARA, down from $670-$678 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)