LONDON, Jan 20 Gasoil differentials in
northwest Europe dipped on Friday as weak demand continued to
dog the market given high outright prices in euros and mild
winter temperatures.
One trader said there was a lack of direction in distillates
due to the low demand levels, but added that the contango was
providing some support.
The ICE gasoil curve flipped into a small contango at the
front end on Jan. 9. This has steadily widened to some $1.75-$2
a tonne for February/March, encouraging traders to store product
in the hope they can sell it at a higher price in the future.
"A lot of people are starting to pre-empt and look towards
storage right now. Personally I think that is a very risky
game," said one distillates-focused trader.
Another trader said that refineries also might begin
stocking because of the contango, but a cold spell was needed to
increase distillates demand.
The weighted average price of diesel hit a new record high
in the eurozone in the week ending Jan. 16, noted Olivier Jakob,
oil analyst at Petromatrix.
Middle distillates production rose by 2.4 percent in
December month on month, Euroilstock data showed, but was down
1.3 percent year on year due to weak demand and poor refining
margins.
Swiss refiner Petroplus said on Friday that it would seek
buyers for its Petit Couronne refinery, and is evaluating
"strategic alternatives" for the Antwerp and Cressier
refineries, including potential sales.
A trader who looks at supply and demand numbers said that a
lot of high sulphur cargoes had been heading to the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub from Ventspils, Latvia this
month. "I expect a lot will be blended," he said.
The Mediterranean market is in better health with demand
coming from Turkey, Libya, Algeria, Egypt and Greece. Hellenic
Petroleum awarded a buy tender for gasoil cargoes on
Friday.
GASOIL
* Only two gasoil barges traded, at a discount to February
ICE gasoil futures of $6 a tonne fob ARA, down from a discount
of $5 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday.
* Shell sold the barges to Litasco and Fritz Meyer.
* No 50 ppm barges traded.
* February ICE gasoil futures were down 1.09 percent
at $933 a tonne at 1641 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was up slightly at
$15.84 a barrel from $15.78 a barrel around the same time on
Thursday.
* The February/March contango LGO-1=R narrowed slightly to
a contango of $1.75 a tonne from $2.00 a tonne on Thursday.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* No diesel barges traded, but prices were heard at a
premium to February ICE gasoil futures of $18 a tonne fob ARA
earlier in the session. This was up from Thursday's premium at
$16.50 a tonne.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Two jet fuel barges traded in the window at a premium to
February ICE gasoil of $69 a tonne fob ARA, at the top end of
Thursday's bid-offer range of $66-$69 a tonne.
* Litasco and Shell sold the barges to BP.
* No cargoes traded.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur traded at $668.25 a tonne fob ARA, down from Thursday's
price talk at $672-$677 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $646.50-$658.25 a tonne fob ARA, down
from Thursday's trades at $661-$669 a tonne fob ARA.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)