LONDON, Jan 20 Gasoil differentials in northwest Europe dipped on Friday as weak demand continued to dog the market given high outright prices in euros and mild winter temperatures.

One trader said there was a lack of direction in distillates due to the low demand levels, but added that the contango was providing some support.

The ICE gasoil curve flipped into a small contango at the front end on Jan. 9. This has steadily widened to some $1.75-$2 a tonne for February/March, encouraging traders to store product in the hope they can sell it at a higher price in the future.

"A lot of people are starting to pre-empt and look towards storage right now. Personally I think that is a very risky game," said one distillates-focused trader.

Another trader said that refineries also might begin stocking because of the contango, but a cold spell was needed to increase distillates demand.

The weighted average price of diesel hit a new record high in the eurozone in the week ending Jan. 16, noted Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix.

Middle distillates production rose by 2.4 percent in December month on month, Euroilstock data showed, but was down 1.3 percent year on year due to weak demand and poor refining margins.

Swiss refiner Petroplus said on Friday that it would seek buyers for its Petit Couronne refinery, and is evaluating "strategic alternatives" for the Antwerp and Cressier refineries, including potential sales.

A trader who looks at supply and demand numbers said that a lot of high sulphur cargoes had been heading to the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub from Ventspils, Latvia this month. "I expect a lot will be blended," he said.

The Mediterranean market is in better health with demand coming from Turkey, Libya, Algeria, Egypt and Greece. Hellenic Petroleum awarded a buy tender for gasoil cargoes on Friday.

GASOIL

* Only two gasoil barges traded, at a discount to February ICE gasoil futures of $6 a tonne fob ARA, down from a discount of $5 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday.

* Shell sold the barges to Litasco and Fritz Meyer.

* No 50 ppm barges traded.

* February ICE gasoil futures were down 1.09 percent at $933 a tonne at 1641 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was up slightly at $15.84 a barrel from $15.78 a barrel around the same time on Thursday.

* The February/March contango LGO-1=R narrowed slightly to a contango of $1.75 a tonne from $2.00 a tonne on Thursday.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* No diesel barges traded, but prices were heard at a premium to February ICE gasoil futures of $18 a tonne fob ARA earlier in the session. This was up from Thursday's premium at $16.50 a tonne.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* Two jet fuel barges traded in the window at a premium to February ICE gasoil of $69 a tonne fob ARA, at the top end of Thursday's bid-offer range of $66-$69 a tonne.

* Litasco and Shell sold the barges to BP.

* No cargoes traded.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur traded at $668.25 a tonne fob ARA, down from Thursday's price talk at $672-$677 a tonne.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $646.50-$658.25 a tonne fob ARA, down from Thursday's trades at $661-$669 a tonne fob ARA. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)