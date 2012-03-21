LONDON, March 21 Middle distillate barge differentials in northwest Europe weakened further on Wednesday, as demand remained slack in an environment of near-record prices in euros.

"It is so quiet, we're trying to sell some stuff but don't find buyers on gasoil and diesel," one barge broker in northern Europe said.

Lower water levels on the Rhine river, a main passageway of barge traffic into Switerland, France and Germany, became a source of concern for some barge traders. Dwindling water readings typically translate into higher barging costs, although the weak demand means freight costs have not surged for now.

Water levels at Kaub were measured at 154 centimetres, according to Reuters data, compared with around 187 in the first full trading week of March.

On the supply side, Euroilstock data showed February middle distilates output fell by 0.4 percent from a month earlier, while utilisation rates dropped. Total product inventories were at lows not seen since 2007, but analysts said that forward demand cover remained ample as demand in Europe remains slack.

In the United States, distillate stocks rose by 1.76 million barrels, compared with analyst predictions for a 1.6-million-barrel drawdown, to 136.58 million barrels. Average distillate demand over the last four weeks fell 8.4 percent from year-earlier levels. Last week's distillate demand was the lowest since August 2009, EIA data showed.

GASOIL

* Two gasoil barges traded in the window, with Vitol selling two barges to Mercuria at a discount to April ICE gasoil of minus $4 a tonne fob ARA. This is a deeper discount from the last known window trades on Monday at minus $3 a tonne.

* April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.46 percent at $1,027.25 a tonne at 1653 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $13.72 a barrel, slightly weaker from a level of around $14.36 a barrel by the same time on Tuesday.

* April/May LGO-1=R was in a slight contango of 75 cents a tonne, having settled in a contango of 50 cents on Tuesday, and compared with a backwardation of $2 a tonne on Monday. For a BUY OR SELL

* No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded again.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Eleven diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to April ICE gasoil futures of between $16.00-$17.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from $17-$17.50 the previous session.

* NSG, CPCSL, Statoil, Hetco, AOT and Unipec were among the sellers, while BP remained a keen buyer, picking up six of the barges.

* BP bought a north west Europe diesel cargo from Gunvor at a premium of $32 a tonne cif NWE over the ICE April contract. Repsol sold a Mediterranean diesel cargo to BP at April plus $34.50 a tonne cif NWE.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* No jet barges traded in the window. On Tuesday, one barge cleared at a premium to April ICE gasoil futures of $66 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Monday.

* BP sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at April plus $71 a tonne cif NWE, while Stasco sold another one to BP at April plus $69 a tonne.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content rose to trade at $758.50-$758.75 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's $756-$758.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content fell to trade at $697-$701 a tonne fob ARA, down from the previous session's $702.50-$705. (Reporting by Zaida Espana, editing by William Hardy)