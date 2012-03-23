LONDON, March 23 Diesel barge differentials in
northwest Europe weakened on Friday, with timid demand blamed
for the softening prices.
Traders worry the prevalent high prices in euro terms are
squeezing end-consumers, dampening demand.
"Demand is slow," a middle distillates barge broker said.
The front month of the ICE gasoil curve was trading at a
discount to the second month, in a structure known as contango,
even as refinery output in Europe remains curtailed by ongoing
turnaround work.
"Despite refinery maintenance in Europe, the ICE Gasoil
front spread is not able to return to a backwardation. Stocks in
ARA have been rebuilding and, at current prices, consumer demand
will remain problematic," Olivier Jakob of Zug-based energy
consultancy Petromatrix said.
On the Mediterranean, traders were a bit more upbeat.
"The Mediterranean seems a bit better but it's clear the
northwest Europe (weakness) is influencing the Mediterranean. It
doesn't seem strong to me but there is demand, particularly at
the prompt," a trader in the Mediterranean said.
GASOIL
* Vitol was again the only seller, offloading a gasoil barge
to BP at a discount to April ICE gasoil of $4 a tonne fob ARA,
unchanged from Thursday's levels.
* April ICE gasoil futures were 1.48 percent higher
at $1,028.75 a tonne at 1748 GMT.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was $13.08 a barrel,
slightly firmer from Thursday's settlement at $13.00.
* The spread between April/May LGO-1=R was again in a
contango of 50 cents.
* No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Six diesel barges changed hands in the window at premiums
to ICE gasoil futures of $16.00-$16.50 a tonne fob ARA, inching
lower from the previous session's $16.50-$17.
* Vitol and CPCSL were the main sellers, with Litasco, BP
and Fritz Meyer on the buyside.
* BP bought a diesel cargo from Litasco in northwest Europe
at premiums to ICE April gasoil futures of $28.50 a tonne cif
NWE.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* Window activity on the jet fuel barge front remained thin.
There were again no trades, with bids of between $64-$65 a tonne
fob ARA over ICE April gasoil futures, not matching offers of
$70 over April. Bids and offers on Thursday were at between
$64-$70 a tonne fob ARA.
* On the cargo front, BP sold to Morgan Stanley and Shell to
Total at premiums to April ICE of between $69-$73 a tonne cif
NWE.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content were talked higher at $753-$763 a tonne fob ARA,
from Thursday's assessment at $743-$752 a tonne.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded firmer at $695.50-$701.00 a tonne fob ARA
from the previous session's $691-$694.50.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by David Hulmes)