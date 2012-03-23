LONDON, March 23 Diesel barge differentials in northwest Europe weakened on Friday, with timid demand blamed for the softening prices.

Traders worry the prevalent high prices in euro terms are squeezing end-consumers, dampening demand.

"Demand is slow," a middle distillates barge broker said.

The front month of the ICE gasoil curve was trading at a discount to the second month, in a structure known as contango, even as refinery output in Europe remains curtailed by ongoing turnaround work.

"Despite refinery maintenance in Europe, the ICE Gasoil front spread is not able to return to a backwardation. Stocks in ARA have been rebuilding and, at current prices, consumer demand will remain problematic," Olivier Jakob of Zug-based energy consultancy Petromatrix said.

On the Mediterranean, traders were a bit more upbeat.

"The Mediterranean seems a bit better but it's clear the northwest Europe (weakness) is influencing the Mediterranean. It doesn't seem strong to me but there is demand, particularly at the prompt," a trader in the Mediterranean said.

GASOIL

* Vitol was again the only seller, offloading a gasoil barge to BP at a discount to April ICE gasoil of $4 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Thursday's levels.

* April ICE gasoil futures were 1.48 percent higher at $1,028.75 a tonne at 1748 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was $13.08 a barrel, slightly firmer from Thursday's settlement at $13.00.

* The spread between April/May LGO-1=R was again in a contango of 50 cents.

* No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Six diesel barges changed hands in the window at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $16.00-$16.50 a tonne fob ARA, inching lower from the previous session's $16.50-$17.

* Vitol and CPCSL were the main sellers, with Litasco, BP and Fritz Meyer on the buyside.

* BP bought a diesel cargo from Litasco in northwest Europe at premiums to ICE April gasoil futures of $28.50 a tonne cif NWE.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* Window activity on the jet fuel barge front remained thin. There were again no trades, with bids of between $64-$65 a tonne fob ARA over ICE April gasoil futures, not matching offers of $70 over April. Bids and offers on Thursday were at between $64-$70 a tonne fob ARA.

* On the cargo front, BP sold to Morgan Stanley and Shell to Total at premiums to April ICE of between $69-$73 a tonne cif NWE.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were talked higher at $753-$763 a tonne fob ARA, from Thursday's assessment at $743-$752 a tonne.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded firmer at $695.50-$701.00 a tonne fob ARA from the previous session's $691-$694.50. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by David Hulmes)