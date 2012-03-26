LONDON, March 26 Diesel barges traded slightly firmer on Monday, supported by lower refinery activity, but differentials were kept in check by weak demand, while depressed gasoil margins were seen as vulnerable to further weakness.

Investors cut their net long positions in gasoil <0#LGO:> by 2,586 contracts, around 3.2 percent, to 78,936, the data showed. This was due to seasonal reasons and the fact that there is more attention on gasoline where refining margins are stronger.

Gasoil was in contango, where prompt prices are lower than those for future dates, indicating slack demand, partly due to warm weather in Euope and strength of other products.

"There's a small contango on gasoline, and there's real strength in gasoline so the focus is there more," said Olivier Jakob, at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

Traders were awaiting details on the possible effects of a looming fuel truck driver strike in the UK.

British fuel tanker truck drivers have voted to go on strike to improve terms and conditions, the Unite union said on Monday, raising the prospect of possible disruption of supply to petrol stations around the country.

Jet fuel margins, which have been in the doldrums over the winter show signs of improving sentiment says JBC Energy in a note to clients, JBC Energy said in a note to clients.

"Jet fuel markets show signs of improving sentiment, with the crack in Northwest Europe widening by almost $40 per tonne from the lows in early March," the note said.

GASOIL

* Once again, just one barge of gasoil changed hands. Vitol sold to China Oil Hong Kong at a discount to April ICE gasoil of $4 a tonne fob ARA, unchanged from Friday's levels.

* April ICE gasoil futures were 0.1 percent higher at $1,029.75 a tonne at 1539 GMT.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was $12.92 a barrel, slightly weaker than Friday's settlement at $13.06.

* The spread between April/May LGO-1=R was again in a contango of $1.25, wider than the 50 cents seen on Friday.

* No 50 ppm German specification gasoil barges traded.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Seven diesel barges changed hands in the window at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $16-$18 a tonne fob ARA, slightly firmer than the $16.00-$16.50 a tonne range on Friday.

* Vitol and Shell sold, while Litasco, BP and Morgan Stanley bought.

* BP bought a diesel cargo from Litasco in northwest Europe at premiums to ICE April gasoil futures of $28.50 a tonne cif NWE.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* There were no barge or cargo deals in the window.

* Cargoes were offered at April ICE gasoil futures plus $68-$70 a tonne cif NWE, they were bid at $70-$72 a tonne. This compared with the sale of a cargoes on Friday of $69-$73 a tonne cif NWE.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $759-$763 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $753-$763 a tonne on Friday.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $702-$703.50 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $695.50-$701.00 a tonne range on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)