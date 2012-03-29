LONDON, March 29 Middle distillate barge differentials in northwest Europe were broadly unchanged on Thursday, as some panic buying of diesel from Britain due to the threat of a road tanker strike offset modest demand expectations elsewhere in Europe.

"I think panic buying has probably boosted UK demand, and cannot believe that the nice weather all over Europe hasn't boosted motoring a bit, especially into the next two weeks of holidays for some," one broker said.

Crude prices led the entire oil complex lower as futures retreated amid talk of a potential stock release, which was supported later in the day when the International Energy Agency (IEA) said it was concerned by oil prices.

"The oil market has been tightening in recent months," the IEA said in a statement from its executive director Maria van der Hoeven. "The International Energy Agency, like many others, is concerned by the impact of these high prices while the global economic recovery remains fragile."

On the product supply front in Europe, independently held inventories of middle distillates, jet and fuel oil all fell over the past week.

GASOIL

* Eight gasoil barges traded in the window, with Vitol selling seven of the barges to Shell at discounts to April ICE gasoil futures of minus $2.50 per tonne fob ARA. Vitol sold another barge to Glencore at a discount of minus $21 a tonne.

* During the previous session, one barge was traded at a $2 a tonne discount to April ICE gasoil futures.

* April ICE gasoil futures were down 0.93 percent at $1,014.25 a tonne at 1735 GMT, broadly in line with a wider correction on crude.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R stood at $13.37 a barrel, little changed from a settlement of $13.32 a barrel the previous session.

* The spread between April/May LGO-1=R was in backwardation of around 50 cents, making the front contract slightly more expensive than the following month.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Only three diesel barges traded in the window at premiums over ICE gasoil of $21 a tonne, unchanged from the previous session, with AIC and CPCSL selling to Morgan Stanley.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* No barges of jet fuel traded, with bids of between $67-$74 a tonne fob ARA over ICE gasoil unable to match an offer at plus $75 a tonne.

* In the previous session, a barge sold at $71 a tonne fob ARA over April ICE futures.

* On the cargo front, BP and Vitol sold to Morgan Stanley, the latter at a premium of $77 a tonne over April futures.

* Pilots at Iberia, the Spanish airline, have called 30 days of strikes to run from April to July in a dispute over the launch of a low-cost carrier, Iberia Express.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were assessed at between $747-$757 a tonne fob ARA, from $758 a tonne the previous session.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $696-$697 a tonne fob ARA, lower than Wednesday's $701-$702 a tonne. (Reporting by Zaida Espana, editing by Jane Baird)