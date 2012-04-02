LONDON, April 2 Diesel differentials in northwest Europe rose on Monday, supported by a tight supply outlook, as strong demand in exporting regions was expected to limit deliveries to Europe.

Traders in Asia and Europe said the arbitrage window for exports to Europe appeared unworkable, and deliveries from Russia are also expected to be limited by strong domestic demand.

Despite the rise in diesel prices, refining margins remained pressured in the region as oil prices also rose on Monday, supported by positive U.S. manufacturing data and delays in cargo deliveries from the North Sea.

Instead, the prospects for jet fuel imports appeared more likely as Asian jet fuel prices weakened on Monday, making it slightly profitable to send the product from Asia to Europe and U.S. West Coast.

Talks to head off a threatened strike by British fuel tanker drivers will take place on Wednesday, a mediation body said. The dispute has led to criticism of the government and already prompted panic buying by motorists.

GASOIL

* Three gasoil barges traded in the window, with North Sea Group and BP selling to Gunvor and Shell.

* Gasoil barge differentials rose slightly, trading at discounts to April ICE gasoil futures of $2-$2.50 a tonne fob ARA on Monday, up from discounts of $2.75 a tonne fob ARA the previous session.

* There was little activity in the gasoil cargo market in the NWE and Mediterranean regions.

* One barge of 50ppm gasoil traded in the window, with BP selling to North Sea Group at $10 a tonne over April ICE futures.

* April ICE gasoil futures rose 1.26 percent to $1027 a tonne at 1748 GMT on Monday, almost keeping pace with gains in Brent futures.

* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $13.38 a barrel, up from $13.19 a barrel at the previous close.

* The spread between April/May LGO-1=R flipped into a slim contango of 50 cents a tonne on Monday. It was in backwardation around the same time on Friday, at minus 50 cents.

DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA

* Five diesel barges traded in the window at premiums to April ICE gasoil of $23-$25, up from $21 a tonne, unchanged from the previous session.

* Morgan Stanley, North Sea Group, Vitol and Litasco were buyers, while AIC, Shell, Cargill and Unipec were seller.

* Rising diesel prices in Asia have closed the window for diesel arbitrage, and fundamentals in the East remained strong on Monday.

* There were no offers in the diesel cargo market, while BP and North Sea Group bid for cargoes in the NWE region. A cargo traded in the Mediterranean at $31 a tonne over April ICE futures, with Gunvor selling to China Oil Hong Kong.

* Sri Lanka's Lanka IOC emerged in the spot market to seek more than 70,000 tonnes of gasoil and gasoline for delivery in May, after skipping imports for April.

* Indian Oil Corp bought 60,000 tonnes of 320 ppm sulphur diesel from BP at a premium of above $6 a barrel to Middle East quotes, industry sources said.

JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA

* No barges of jet fuel traded in the window. On Friday, premiums to April ICE gasoil futures were at $73 a tonne fob ARA.

* No cargoes traded, although BP bid at $79 a tonne over April ICE futures, while Total bid at $78 a tonne differentials and Morgan Stanley bid at $81 a tonne differentials. No cargoes had traded on Friday either.

* Baggage handlers at the UK's Stansted airport voted to strike over the Easter bank holiday weekend, potentially disrupting more European flights following the strike at Frankfurt on Tuesday.

FUEL OIL

* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $757-$764 a tonne fob ARA, up from $756-$759 a tonne fob ARA.

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $702.50-$705 a tonne fob ARA, up from Friday's $696.50-$699 a tonne fob ARA.

* A spike in Japanese electricity demand this summer should boost fuel oil prices as Japan attempts to plug the energy gap left by its crippled nuclear sector. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)